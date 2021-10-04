Around the SEC: Georgia, Alabama 1-2 in power poll, burnt popcorn, roasted Hogs

The shakeup in the SEC Power Poll, which places emphasis on transitive properties, was beneath the two juggernauts:

ATHENS — Alabama and Georgia continued to separate from the pack with dominant wins over upstarts Ole Miss and Arkansas.

The Tide used running back Brian Robinson to pound away at Ole Miss, with Robinson carrying 36 times for 171 yards.

Former Auburn coach Gene Chizek said he kept Alabama as his No. 1 team over Georgia because “in championship moments, Alabama has come through over and over.”

It’s a fair point, but with the Tide down six first-round NFL picks from its 2020 version, Alabama does not have the salty look of Georgia.

Historic Georgia defense

Georgia scored a first-round knockout over Arkansas, up 21-0 through the first 15 minutes, with the Sanford Stadium crowd delivering a distinct home-field advantage.

