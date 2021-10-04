Around the SEC: Georgia, Alabama 1-2 in power poll, burnt popcorn, roasted Hogs
ATHENS — Alabama and Georgia continued to separate from the pack with dominant wins over upstarts Ole Miss and Arkansas.
The shakeup in the SEC Power Poll, which places emphasis on transitive properties, was beneath the two juggernauts:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Auburn
4. Kentucky
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. LSU
8. Arkansas
9. Mississippi State
10. Texas A&M
11. Ole Miss
12. South Carolina
The Tide used running back Brian Robinson to pound away at Ole Miss, with Robinson carrying 36 times for 171 yards.
Former Auburn coach Gene Chizek said he kept Alabama as his No. 1 team over Georgia because “in championship moments, Alabama has come through over and over.”
It’s a fair point, but with the Tide down six first-round NFL picks from its 2020 version, Alabama does not have the salty look of Georgia.
Historic Georgia defense
Georgia scored a first-round knockout over Arkansas, up 21-0 through the first 15 minutes, with the Sanford Stadium crowd delivering a distinct home-field advantage.
RELATED: Georgia football stock report, players up and even
UGA News
- Around the SEC: Georgia, Alabama 1-2 in power poll, burnt popcorn, roasted Hogs
- Georgia football winners and losers following Week 5 win over Arkansas
- Looking back on one of the best UGA teams ‘that doesn’t get talked about’
- Georgia football big favorite to roll Auburn on The Plains
- Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 6: Georgia continues to separate itself from the rest of college football