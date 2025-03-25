Kirby Smart has added to Georgia’s coaching staff, hiring two analysts to the staff.

Georgia announced the hires of John Lilly and Phil Rauscher as offensive assistants.

Lilly has previously worked at Georgia, as he was the tight ends coach from 2008 through 2015. In the time since, Lilly has worked with the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, North Carolina Tar Heels and the Carolina Panthers.

Lilly has previous experience working with Goergia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

Rauscher has been in the collegiate and NFL coaching ranks for 15 years, coaching the offense at both the NFL and collegiate levels. He most recently served as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach and run game coordinator for three seasons after stints with the Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins (now Commanders) and Minnesota Vikings.

Georgia has added a number of analysts this offseason, including Bryson Allen-Williams, Garrett Cox and Ty Hatcher.

The Bulldogs have not had any on-field assistant coaches depart the program this offseason, bringing back all 10 coaches for the first time in Smart’s career.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in this organization, the foundation we’ve built. I’ve got the best staff in the country, and I have no doubt about that,” Smart said earlier this spring. “I’ve got one of the most experienced SEC staffs there is, and to be honest with you, there’s a lot of confidence in that, and I have a lot of confidence in it.”

Georgia is set to wrap up spring practice on April 12, which is when G-Day is scheduled.