While Georgia hasn’t had any on-field coaching changes, the Bulldogs have continued to make additions to their support staff.

The latest hire is Garrett Cox, with Matt Zenitz of 247Sports the first to report the news. Cox spent the 2024 season as a defensive analyst at TCU, working primarily with the linebackers.

Cox has a number of ties to Georgia, as he was previously a student assistant and graduated from the school back in 2006. He also worked as an analyst with Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann when the trio were at Alabama.

Cox also has spent time with Michigan and Tennessee as well during the course of his college coaching career, which began at Georgia Southern back in 2007.

Georgia was able to previously retain Andrew Thacker, who is now the team’s nickel coach, while still remaining an analyst. Georgia has also hired Bryson Allen-Williams from USC, who will assist with the linebackers.

On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia recently brought in Ty Hatcher. He had previously worked with quarterbacks at Oklahoma. Hatcher is the son of Samford head coach Chris Hatcher, who had hired Smart to his first coaching job as a defensive backs coach at Valdosta State back in 2000.

As for the on-field assistants, for the first time under Smart Georgia will have the same coaching staff as it had the previous season. The Bulldogs went 11-3 in 2024, winning the SEC but losing to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia will hold a spring game but a date or time for the contest has not yet been set. The Bulldogs are expected to begin spring practice in March.