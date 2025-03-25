ATHENS — G-Day won’t be televised but there will still be a chance to see the Georgia Bulldogs in action this spring.

Georgia’s final practice of the spring is set for April 12 and will begin in Sanford Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. Admission for the spring practice is set for $10 and tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 31.

Dawg Walk is set for 11:50 a.m. ET and gates at Sanford Stadium will open at 10:30 a.m. ET. Free parking in select lots will begin at 7 a.m. ET that day.

As for what the G-Day product will look like on the field, that is to be determined. The Georgia Bulldog Radio Network will cover the event for radio.

Kirby Smart has wanted to remain flexible as for as what the event looks like, given Georgia could be short at a handful of positions.

“I want to have G-Day,” Smart said last Tuesday. “But again we went through practice four, so practice one I couldn’t say with certainty we were going to have it. Through practice four, I still feel good about it. We’ve been very fortunate on the injury side of things. We’re very deficient at a couple positions and if we lose one or two or three, it would convert into some kind of controlled practice, some kind of other format. But right now, we haven’t been through scrimmages.”

Smart had bemoaned the number of new players going through spring practice, as this Georgia roster skews younger. Factoring in early enrollees, such as Elijah Griffin, Talyn Taylor and Juan Gaston, over 30 players are participating in their first spring practice.

“We are a work in progress,” Smart said. “We have the least number of players who have gone through three spring practices since I’ve been here. So that should tell you something. I asked the guys to stand up who have practiced at least three spring practices, so this obviously would make their fourth. There’s basically nobody standing. We just don’t, we have a very young, inexperienced group.”

Georgia will complete its seventh practice on Tuesday, with Smart set to speak to reporters after practice.