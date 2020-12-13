Georgia football jumps Florida in AP, Coaches Poll heading into final week of 2020 season

The Georgia Bulldogs delivered perhaps their best performance of the season on Saturday in a 49-14 win over the Missouri Tigers. Conversely, the Florida Gators had their worst effort of the season in a 37-34 loss to LSU.

Because of these results, the Bulldogs moved up in both the Coaches and AP Poll heading into the final week of the regular season. Georgia now sits at No. 9 in the Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the AP Poll.

Florida dropped to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Poll. The top-5 in the Coaches Poll remained unchanged as Alabama sits at No. 1, Notre Dame is No. 2, Clemson is No. 3, Ohio State is No. 4 and Texas A&M is No. 5. The AP Poll was also unchanged, though it had Ohio State at No. 3 and Clemson at No. 4.

Georgia and Florida will both play this week, as the Bulldogs get a game against Vanderbilt. Florida meanwhile plays Alabama in the SEC championship game. Notre Dame and Clemson also face off this week in the ACC championship game.

Following the win over Missouri, Kirby Smart gave credit to his team for continuing to fight through the season.

“I’m proud of our team, proud of our seniors, proud of our leadership, proud of our staff, proud of our support staff,” Smart said. “These were really tough conditions to play in today and it goes to show that not everybody across the country loves football the that kids do, especially in our conference. They love it, they love it at Georgia, they love it on this team.”

The Georgia game against Vanderbilt is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The SEC championship game will start at 8 p.m. and air on CBS.

You can see the full AP and Coaches Polls below. The College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday. Georgia sits at No. 9 in those rankings.

Week 15 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Indiana

8. Iowa State

9. Georgia

10. Oklahoma

11. Florida

12. Coastal Carolina

13. USC

14. Northwestern

15. North Carolina

16. BYU

17. Iowa

18. Louisiana Lafayette

19. Miami

20. Tulsa

21. Liberty

22. Oklahoma State

23. NC State

24. Texas

25. San Jose State

Week 15 Top 25 AP Poll 2020

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Clemson (9-1)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Indiana (6-1)

8. Iowa State (8-2)

9. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

10. Georgia (7-2)

11. Florida (8-2)

12. Oklahoma (7-2)

13. USC (5-0)

14. Brigham Young (10-1)

15. Northwestern (6-1)

16. North Carolina (8-3)

17. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)

18. Iowa (6-2)

19. Miami (FL) (8-2)

20. Tulsa (6-1)

21. Texas (6-3)

22. Liberty (9-1)

23. Buffalo (5-0)

24. North Carolina State (8-3)

25. San Jose State (6-0)

