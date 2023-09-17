ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows his time has to get better after another slow offensive start. Georgia had just 3 points at halftime and trailed South Carolina 14-3.

Georgia got things turned around in the second half and remained at No. 1 in the Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 rankings. The Bulldogs have been No. 1 in each of the AP Polls this season. Georgia is also No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

If Georgia is going to remain there, Smart will have to see his team improve.

“There’s lots we can talk about at being better. Lots. Starting fast, starting better, what’s causing it, why are we doing it? The world has questions on all these things, but I found out a lot more about my team today than I did any other day this year,” Smart said. “I’m thrilled that when I came in the locker room, they were committed to each other talking about what we have to do better. Offense was over here, defense was over there, nobody was bickering. We were in complete control, calm amongst the storm. They responded.”

One of the bigger issues was Georgia’s red zone woes. The Bulldogs had six drives inside the South Carolina red zone but only three of them ended in touchdowns.

Freshman kicker Peyton Woodring also missed two field goals.

“I’ve seen better in practice. He’s been really consistent in practice,” Smart said of Woodring. “We’ll go back and watch the tape, look at it and continue to re-evaluate it. We’ve got to do something there. We’ve got to be able to score points. I’d like to not have to kick those field goals. That’s the first answer.”

Behind Georgia, Michigan comes in at No. 2, Florida State slips to No. 4, Texas is up at No. 3 and USC is No. 5. Tennessee and Kansas State both dropped after their respective defeats. The Volunteers fell 29-16 to rival Florida, who is now No. 25.

Georgia will next get a chance to show they’ve improved against UAB. The Blazers are coming off a 41-21 loss to Louisiana.

Georgia’s schedule will get more difficult after facing the Blazers. There are just five unbeaten teams left in the SEC. Georgia is one of them. The other four are all on Georgia’s schedule, including a road trip to Auburn on Sept. 30 and then a home game against Kentucky on Oct. 7.

Georgia’s next game against UAB is set for Saturday. It will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2.

