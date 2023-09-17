ATHENS — Through the first three games, Georgia has not been the best version of itself. Yet it still sits as the No. 1 team in the country in the Week 4 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Georgia came away with a 24-14 win over South Carolina. The Gamecocks controlled the first half and took a 14-3 lead into halftime.

But Georgia remained patient and re-took the lead in the third quarter. The Gamecocks had only 98 yards of offense in the second half, as they were sacked twice and intercepted on their final two offensive possessions.

“We talk about our four DNA traits. When things get tough, that is what you do,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You rely on your DNA traits. I was pretty excited at half because I said, ‘We’re going to find out what kind of team we got. This is it, right here. This is our moment.’ We’ve had moments in other games and we’re going to win one moment at a time in the second half.”

All three of Georgia’s second-half touchdowns came on the ground. Despite losing offensive tackle Amarius Mims i the second quarter, Georgia ran for a season-best 210 yards in the win. Running back Daijun Edwards had a career day, as he ran for 118 yards on 20 carries.

“He makes people miss in the hole. He gets yards after contact,” Smart said. “He’s very confident, an experienced player who’s tough. He’s a traditional Georgia high school football player. He’s a really good player from a really tough area and an effective runner.”

Tennessee was the only team in the top 10 to lose this weekend as the Volunteers fell to No. 20. The top 5 behind Georgia was Michigan at No. x, Florida State at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and USC at No. 5.

Georgia steps out of conference play next week against UAB but the Bulldogs’ schedule looks much more difficult. There are only five unbeaten SEC teams left, with Georgia being one of them. The other four are all on Georgia’s schedule.

The Bulldogs take on UAB on Sept. 23 at home. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and ESPN2 will broadcast the game.

Below you can see the full Week 4 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 4