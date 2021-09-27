Georgia football-Arkansas: Live updates, injury report, practice news for week 5 game

Georgia and Arkansas are two of the top teams in the country, as both programs enter with 4-0 records. The two teams played last season, with Georgia earning a 37-10 victory over the Razorbacks.

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs have a huge game this week as they host the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury report and practice news for the week 5 game.

12 p.m., Sept. 27 update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to address the media shortly. We will also hear from Georgia players on Monday as well.

Kirby Smart wasted little time in turning the page from Vanderbilt to Arkansas. Before his press conference had wrapped, the Georgia head coach launched into a fiery speech imploring fans to come to the game and be loud.

“I want to issue a challenge and I want it to be heard right now,” Smart said. “We’ve got a huge game next week, at 12 o’clock, in Athens, Georgia. Everybody wants our team to be elite and I want our team to be elite and we’ve thrown that word around. So when we talk about our fan base, talk about our fan base being elite, we want to be there early and show up better than we ever have. We want to be loud, louder than we ever have. We want to be super intense, because the players are going to be intense. We need the fans to be intense. The toughness we’re going to show, we need our fans to show and the last thing is to be elite. So if our fans will be elite, we’ll have an opportunity to put on a heck of a show at 12 o’clock in Sanford Stadium next week.”

Since Smart’s speech, the stakes for this contest have certainly been raised. The Razorbacks pulled an upset victory over Texas A&M, which propelled Arkansas into the top-10 of this week’s AP Poll. Arkansas will enter the game ranked no. 8 in the country. At this point in time, Arkansas is the highest-ranked team on Georgia’s schedule.

The game will also be the host for ESPN’s College GameDay, as the pregame show announced it will be heading to Athens this week. This is the third consecutive season that Georgia will host an episode of College GameDay. The Georgia-Clemson game earlier this season was also featured but that game was played in Charlotte.

Even with the 12 p.m. ET start time, ESPN’s top broadcast team will be calling the game. Chris Fowler announced that he and Kirk Herbstreit will be broadcasting the game, even with the early kickoff. Fowler and Herbstreit usually call the 8 p.m. game on ABC, as was the case when Georgia played Clemson.