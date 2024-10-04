The No. 5 ranked Georgia football team will take on the Auburn Tigers in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia enters the game with a 3-1 record, as the Bulldogs are coming off a loss in their most recent game. Auburn is 2-3.

Georgia football-Auburn game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:49 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Auburn TV channel for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Auburn how to watch online, stream Week 6 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Auburn game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Auburn odds for Week 6 game

Georgia football is a 22.5-point favorite against Alabama. Georgia is 1-3 on the season against the spread. The total for the game is 51.5.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Auburn

On what success against Auburn’s offense looks like…

“Stops. That’s what it looks like. They’re hard to stop, guys. I mean, you’re going to say, everybody’s going to say I’m crazy, but they’re physical, they’ve got good scheme, good plays, experienced quarterback, talented wideouts, great backs. I mean, the tight ends, they’ve got to play forever. Those guys have been there playing football forever. So it’s not like the moment’s too big for them. Experience is value in our league and they got tremendous experience. But what looks good is punts. That’s what looks good.”

On if there’s anything Auburn does to lead to turnovers/anything UGA can do to create them…

“I wish. I wish I knew how to, like, sprinkle some dust and get them and stop them. If I could figure that out, man, then I’d be able to retire real soon because I could go around and just, like, give it to everybody, you know. But nobody knows. I mean, they don’t carry the ball poorly. They don’t have poor ball security. They’ve had some unfortunate events and fumbles, and they’ve had some unfortunate – they had tips. I mean, some of their interceptions are tips and overthrows. How do you control that? I mean, number one, catch the ball, but it’s hard to – it’s just hard to control. I don’t know. Every year somebody different wins the turnovers in the country. You just don’t want to be the team turning it over.”

On Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne...

“I think the guy’s a really good football player and a really good athlete. Whatever noise or criticism they get from people, I don’t respond to that because I watch what’s on tape. He played really well against us last year. The three games I’ve seen him play this year, he has done a tremendous job of knowing when to go with his feet and when to make throws, decision-making. He’s a really good quarterback. He’s a good athlete, which when you have that combination along with the skill players they have, it becomes hard to defend.”

