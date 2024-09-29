There’s a new No. 1 in the AP Poll after Saturday’s Georgia-Alabama thriller. And it’s the Crimson Tide who come in at No. 1 in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6.

Alabama came away with a 41-34 win on Saturday, giving Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 in the poll. Georgia is also No. 5 in this week’s Coaches Poll as well.

Texas is No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3 and Tennessee is No. 4. Georgia still has to play Texas and Tennessee later this season.

If the Bulldogs are to have better results in those matchups, it’ll need to play much better than it did on Saturday night. Georgia turned the ball over 4 times and gave up over 500 yards of offense.

“I am extremely proud of our team. At halftime I thought our coaches made good adjustments, everybody was positive,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the loss. “And I talked to them. I told them, I said, ‘Look, guys, I’ve been in this stadium down to the Texas A&M probably just as bad.’ Came back to make it a game and had a chance to win the game and didn’t make more plays than Alabama, so a lot of credit to them.”

The loss to Alabama snapped a 42-game regular season winning streak that dated back to 2020.

Georgia won’t have to wait long to try and correct some of the mistakes they made, as the Bulldogs take on Auburn this coming Saturday. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

“For us humility is always a week away,” Smart said. “We got to go get ready for another tough opponent coming to our place. So with that I’ll open it up.”

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6