Georgia football-Auburn instant observations as Bulldogs turn in 2021 performance in win

October 8, 2022 Athens - Auburn's quarterback Robby Ashford (9) fumbles the ball during the first half in a NCAA college football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia football turned in a 2021 performance on Saturday against the visiting Auburn Tigers. The defense was fantastic, the offense decidedly less so.

Yet the final score was never in doubt, as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 42-10 win over the visiting Tigers. Georgia now moves to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in SEC play. It is the sixth straight win for the Bulldogs over Auburn.

In the last five trips to Sanford Stadium, Auburn has nine turnovers and just nine scoring drives. With the game now being played in October, Sanford Stadium continues to be a real house of horrors for the Tigers, no matter who the coach is.

It was far from Georgia’s best game offensively, especially when it comes to the passing attack. Stetson Bennett was subpar when the Bulldogs asked him to make a play with his arm. For the third-straight game, he did not have a touchdown pass. While he didn’t have an interception, he left a number of plays on the field.

Going forward, Georgia is no doubt going to face better competition. Such was the case in 2021. Georgia knows it will have to play to a higher standard if it is going to win a national championship as it did a season ago.

But the throwback performance was certainly enough to get it done on Saturday. As has usually been the case under Kirby Smart when Georgia and Auburn meet

Georgia football passing game woes continue

The Georgia passing offense we saw in wins over Oregon and Auburn has gone missing. The big plays, the clutch throws, none of it was on display on Saturday.

Stetson Bennett easily had his worst passing performance of the season, completing 22 of his 32 passes for 208 yards on the afternoon. Georgia tried to hit on some quick passes, yet an Auburn defender was there almost every time to make the play.

How much of it was an anemic performance by the Auburn offense or a strong performance by the Georgia defense is up for debate. Butt the Bulldogs played up to the Georgia defensive standard on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs forced nine punts on the afternoon. While they had zero sacks, Auburn quarterback Robbie Ashford was under constant pressure. He finished the game with just 165 passing yards on 38 attempts. Much of that came on a 62-yard touchdown to Jarquez Hunter when the Tigers were trailing 35-3.

Auburn was constantly behind the chains, allowing Georgia to live in its pressure package. Auburn averaged 3.7 yards per carry. So much for the Tigers ‘demolishing’ Georgia’s defensive front.

Malaki Starks very nearly came down with another highlight-reel interception in the third quarter, but the play was overturned. It was still cool though to be clear.

Auburn though did itself no favors. Ashford gifted the Bulldogs a turnover simply by dropping the ball while trying to pick up a first down. Auburn also had 10 penalties on the afternoon, with five coming on false starts. The Sanford Stadium crowd was in rare form for the first time all season on Saturday.

If there was a standout defensive player, we’d like to acknowledge the effort put forth by Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Georgia was without key rotation pieces in Smael Mondon and Trezmen Marshall on Saturday. Rian Davis made his first career start, with Xavian Sorey rotating in.

Maybe most encouraging for Georgia was the group was able to punch the ball into the end zone in the red zone. All five of Georgia’s trips into the red area ended in touchdowns. A stark cry from how Georgia has performed in that area of the field in recent games.

Georgia rolled with the same starting five offensive lineman as it has in every game this season. The group did give up a sack on the opening drive of the second half, leading to a Bennett fumble and Auburn’s first points of the afternoon. That was the lone blemish on the afternoon.

The strength of the Auburn team had been its defensive line. That Georgia’s offensive front came out and played that well should alleviate some of the concerns that sprouted during the Missouri game.

Georgia football news and notes

Georgia did see AD Mitchell return after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. The Bulldogs also saw Arian Smith make his home debut after he played on the road at Missouri last week.

The Bulldogs did see running back Kendall Milton exit the game with a groin injury in the second quarter. He did not return to the game.

Georgia also did not play linebacker Smael Mondon after he sustained an ankle injury last week against Missouri. Mondon did dress, while Jalen Carter, Chaz Chambliss and Earnest Greene did not dress out.

With Mondon out, junior Rian Davis made his first career start for the Bulldogs at inside linebacker. Georgia also started Tykee Smith at star, though the Bulldogs rotated liberally between Smith and Javon Bullard at the position. Bullard missed last week’s game following an arrest.

