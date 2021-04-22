Georgia football: What will be the biggest position battle on the 2021 team?

DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, Daily talk show streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, videos, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion; 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we share four opinions in regard to the topic of the biggest upcoming position battle on the 2021 team.

DawgNation’s “Cover 4” concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as the praise starting flowing for any Georgia QB during G-Day last weekend.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

What is the biggest upcoming position battle on the Georgia football team?

Brandon Adams: Left tackle

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “If a left tackle emerges that allows UGA to move Jamaree Salyer back to the guard spot full time, then the Bulldogs might truly have a championship-caliber offensive line .”

Mike Griffith: The “X” receiver position

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “ No one can or will fill George Pickens’ shoes, but now one wonders who will step into that feature receiver role. Jermaine Burton and Justin Robinson have both taken reps there, but with them injured Adonai Mitchell assumed the role at G-Day. Might the opening day “X” not yet be on the roster? “

Connor Riley: Left tackle

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “ Whoever ends up starting at left tackle, whether it be Salyer, Xavier Truss, Broderick Jones, etc. is going to have the biggest impact on Georgia’s ceiling .”

Jeff Sentell: No. 1 cornerback

The Intel here: “Which new face will draw Clemson’s top receiver in September? Will that be the same guy who shadows the No. 1 receiver for the Gators in Jacksonville? Jalen Kimber and Ameer Speed got the first-team looks at G-Day. Can Kelee Ringo emerge? It seems like each one of those guys has an edge in a different skill set the position calls for. Let’s also not forget about the lure of the transfer portal here. If I had to pick today, I’d say that would be the ultra-athletic and playbook-savvy Kimber.”

