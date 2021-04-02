WATCH: Where Georgia football stands as it starts second half of spring practice

There has been a dominant storyline to emerge in Georgia’s first eight spring practices in 2021. Unfortunately for Georgia, it has been the injuries suffered by the Georgia wide receivers.

First George Pickens went down with an ACL injury that will require surgery. This week, Jermaine Burton sustained a knee injury that will keep him out the rest of spring practice.

The bright side with Burton is it is believed he has only a hyperextended knee and should be good to go for the start of fall camp in August.

With the injuries to Pickens and Burton, the Bulldogs have just seven scholarship wide receivers that able to fully participate in spring practice. Georgia was already without Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dominick Blaylock as they are still recovering from season-ending injuries they picked up during the 2020 season.

It will be interesting to see what the Georgia passing offense looks like, as JT Daniels and the offense were expected to take a leap forward this spring. But with a number of top wide receivers out, Georgia will have to look more towards its tight ends and running backs for production.

As for the rest of the major storylines to know for spring, the DawgNation team of Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell, Mike Griffith and Connor Riley take a look at how the first eight Georgia spring practices have gone and what comes next for the Bulldogs.

