Georgia football: What will be the biggest position battle on the 2021 team?
DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, Daily talk show streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, videos, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion; 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we share four opinions in regard to the topic of the biggest upcoming position battle on the 2021 team.
DawgNation’s “Cover 4” concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.
The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as the praise starting flowing for any Georgia QB during G-Day last weekend.
The latest “Cover 4” question is:
What is the biggest upcoming position battle on the Georgia football team?
Brandon Adams: Left tackle
The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “If a left tackle emerges that allows UGA to move Jamaree Salyer back to the guard spot full time, then the Bulldogs might truly have a championship-caliber offensive line.”
Mike Griffith: The “X” receiver position
The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “No one can or will fill George Pickens’ shoes, but now one wonders who will step into that feature receiver role. Jermaine Burton and Justin Robinson have both taken reps there, but with them injured Adonai Mitchell assumed the role at G-Day. Might the opening day “X” not yet be on the roster?“
Connor Riley: Left tackle
The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “Whoever ends up starting at left tackle, whether it be Salyer, Xavier Truss, Broderick Jones, etc. is going to have the biggest impact on Georgia’s ceiling.”
Jeff Sentell: No. 1 cornerback
The Intel here: “Which new face will draw Clemson’s top receiver in September? Will that be the same guy who shadows the No. 1 receiver for the Gators in Jacksonville? Jalen Kimber and Ameer Speed got the first-team looks at G-Day. Can Kelee Ringo emerge? It seems like each one of those guys has an edge in a different skill set the position calls for. Let’s also not forget about the lure of the transfer portal here. If I had to pick today, I’d say that would be the ultra-athletic and playbook-savvy Kimber.”
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Check out the latest edition of “Cover 4 Live” on the DawgNation social media platforms:
“Cover 4” in 2021 so far:
- WATCH: The Cover 4 crew tees up their G-Day preview and predictions
- What position group stacks up as the most unproven heading into 2021?
- WATCH: Where Georgia football stands at the halfway point of spring ball
- What position group will be the strongest in 2021 for the Georgia Bulldogs?
- WATCH: Recapping the big winners from Georgia’s 2021 NFL Pro Day
- The biggest reason Georgia has not yet won a national title under Kirby Smart is …
- WATCH: Making a pick for the biggest rising stars on the Georgia football team
- The actual biggest off-season concern for Georgia in 2021 is ….
- WATCH: Mark Richt celebrates his 61st birthday with DawgNation
- WATCH: Discussing the biggest hits and misses from the 2021 recruiting class
- WATCH: How UGA can get the most out of Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton
- WATCH: The former 5-star recruits Georgia needs to step up in 2021
- WATCH: Why 2021 will have a different feel to the Georgia off-season
- WATCH: Why the return of Jordan Davis boosts Georgia’s 2021 season hopes
UGA News
- Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels as Georgia looks for top receiver
- Georgia football podcast: 4-star RB Branson Robinson raves about UGA in recent interview
- Dawgs in the Draft: What to know about former Georgia MLB Monty Rice
- Georgia football Final 4 spring takeaways, what’s next for JT Daniels, Bulldogs
- Offensive line — not cornerback — is the biggest concern for Georgia entering Clemson opener