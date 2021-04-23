Georgia football: What will be the biggest position battle on the 2021 team?

Justin Shaffer-Georgia football-UGA football-DawgNation Cover 4
What do the DawgNation Cover 4 guys think will be the toughest position battle for the 2021 team?
What is the biggest upcoming position battle on the Georgia football team? 

Brandon Adams: Left tackle

DawgNation Daily wonders about who is going to man that left tackle spot. Will it be Xavier Truss? He had some good moments against potential ALL-SEC edge defenders like Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith at G-Day. (Rob Davis/SEC Media Portal)

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “If a left tackle emerges that allows UGA to move Jamaree Salyer back to the guard spot full time, then the Bulldogs might truly have a championship-caliber offensive line.”

Mike Griffith: The “X” receiver position

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) was a G-Day star on Saturday. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “No one can or will fill George Pickens’ shoes, but now one wonders who will step into that feature receiver role. Jermaine Burton and Justin Robinson have both taken reps there, but with them injured Adonai Mitchell assumed the role at G-Day. Might the opening day “X” not yet be on the roster?“

Connor Riley: Left tackle

“Good Day UGA” Connor Riley also has his eyes on that left tackle spot for Georgia in 2021. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “Whoever ends up starting at left tackle, whether it be Salyer, Xavier Truss, Broderick Jones, etc. is going to have the biggest impact on Georgia’s ceiling.”

Jeff Sentell: No. 1 cornerback

Who’s the No. 1 corner on this team in September? The Intel here says to look to Jalen Kimber. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The Intel here: “Which new face will draw Clemson’s top receiver in September? Will that be the same guy who shadows the No. 1 receiver for the Gators in Jacksonville? Jalen Kimber and Ameer Speed got the first-team looks at G-Day. Can Kelee Ringo emerge? It seems like each one of those guys has an edge in a different skill set the position calls for. Let’s also not forget about the lure of the transfer portal here. If I had to pick today, I’d say that would be the ultra-athletic and playbook-savvy Kimber.” 

