Georgia signed 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff in the 2021 cycle. This was a huge win for Georgia, given some of the quarterback issues the program had in 2020 and 2019 as well.

Then on Thursday, the Bulldogs brought in another 5-star quarterback, as Gunner Stockton committed to Georgia.

Some might see all these elite quarterbacks as a potential problem, given only one quarterback can play at a time. Georgia has seen first hand the issues of having perhaps too many talented quarterbacks, as one only has to look back at how the developments of Justin Fields and Jake Fromm played out.

Still, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart believes talented quarterbacks want to play at Georgia. Which is why he will continue to recruit elite prospects like Vandagriff and Stockton.

“Quarterbacks want to play at Georgia,” Smart said. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but they enjoy playing at Georgia. Criticism is going to be there in everything we do, but the opportunity to play at the University of Georgia and be a quarterback.

“Those kids want the opportunity to do that. They want the opportunity to win championships, and you putting yourself in the conversation about being able to win championships is always going to put you at the forefront of every quarterback’s in the country list.”

With both quarterbacks now, it will be up to Smart to get the most out of both Vandagriff and Stockton, something that did not happen with either Fromm or Fields.

The development of the Georgia quarterback position should be fascinating to watch in the coming seasons. The DawgNation team of Brandon Adams, Connor Riley, Mike Griffith and Jeff Sentell examine how the addition of Stockton impacts the Georgia program.

How Georgia football can get the most out Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton

Among some of the other topics discussed:

What does the Stockton commitment mean for Vandagriff?

How does this situation shape-up compared to the Justin Fields-Jake Fromm situation?

What does all this mean for Carson Beck?

What is Georgia getting in new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae?

How does Addae help Georgia’s coaching staff?

Do Jamie Newman’s latest comments change the way people should feel about his opt-out?

Cover 4 Live airs every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on the DawgNation Facebook and Youtube pages.

