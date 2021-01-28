University of Georgia, Sanford Stadium to host TopGolf Live in June

If you’ve ever wanted to tee it up between the hedges in Sanford Stadium, you’ll now be able to do so. You’ll just also need some golf clubs instead of a kicking tee.

The University of Georgia announced on Thursday that it would be hosting a TopGolf Live event in Sanford Stadium from June 18 through June 23. TopGolf Live is described as a golf experience that will take place in some of the most iconic venues across the country. Stadiums will be set up so users can hit targets ranging from 60 to 140 yards and can track their shots over the course of the round.

“We are excited to offer a brand new experience within the confines of our iconic Sanford Stadium,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said of the announcement. “We have been working on ideas for people to enjoy and experience everything that Athens and our facilities offer, and we believe this is a big step towards doing just that. Similar to the first-ever concert we had in Sanford with Jason Aldean and Luke Bryant in 2013, this is another opportunity for us to showcase a stadium that we believe is second to none.”

An exciting and new opportunity for Dawg fans to experience Sanford Stadium 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙗𝙤𝙙𝙮 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚… Coming soon ⛳ ➡️ https://t.co/YHwVKjEX0c pic.twitter.com/frOtRQJRT2 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 28, 2021

Tickets go on sale Feb. 4 and can be purchased here. Prices range from $40 for students to $175 for premium tickets. Some of the other stadiums that will host TopGolf Live include Soldier Field in Chicago, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., and Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Georgia also stressed it will still have COVID-19 protocols for the event, such as mandated temperature checks as well as enforcement of social distancing.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation