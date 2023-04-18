Kirby Smart calls cornerback position ‘a work in progress’ coming out of G-Day

Lassiter figures to be one of the faces of the team after a strong sophomore season. He’s looked to as a key leader in the Georgia secondary and he’ll be tasked with helping whoever steps in for Kelee Ringo.

ATHENS — For as much clarity as we got about the quarterback and safety positions, the cornerback battle opposite Kamari Lassiter is still very much unknown.

As for the rest of the position, Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants to see more before saying anything too confident about the position.

“It’s a work in progress. We kind of rolled guys through there today. I’d be remiss if I said somebody stood out,” Smart said. “I didn’t think anybody really stood out at that position. They’ll continue to battle for it. We’ve got some more guys coming that will continue to battle for it.“

Nyland Green got the start with Lassiter on the black team, which was made up of the first-team defense. Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey and AJ Harris all worked with red team, which came away with a 31-26 victory on Saturday.

Green is the oldest among those competing alongside Lassiter, as the former will enter his third year in the Georgia program. Everette and Humphrey both came to Georgia as members of the 2022 recruiting class. Everette entered spring as the presumed favorite to win the job based on how he played in 2022. Humphrey really impressed over the course of the 15 spring practices Georgia had in March and April.

Harris arrived as Georgia’s top-rated defensive back signee in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The On3 industry ranking ranked the Phenix City, Ala., product as the No. 3 overall cornerback and the No. 39 player overall. He was tested early and often on Saturday but seemed to hold his own as the afternoon went on.

Georgia will welcome Chris Peal to the roster this summer as a 2023 signee. He was ranked as a 4-star cornerback out of Charlotte. The Bulldogs also played transfer Smoke Bouie at cornerback this spring. Bouie arrived from Texas A&M and while he was praised for his versatility, the Bulldogs employed him mostly as a cornerback this spring.