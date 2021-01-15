Two weeks after Georgia’s season had come to an end, the Bulldogs have yet to make any staff changes. But it might not stay that way for long.

According to a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has emerged as “a favorite” for the defensive coordinator opening at Texas.

Dodd also reports that the 34-year old Lanning interviewed for the opening this week.

Lanning just completed his second season as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. The Bulldogs led the SEC in yards per play allowed in both of those seasons. There were some hiccups however, most notably against the best offenses in the sport. Florida and Alabama both put up 500 yards of offense and 40-plus points on Georgia in 2020.

Lanning also doubles as the outside linebacker coach for Georgia, a title he has held since he first came to Georgia’s staff during the 2018 season. One of his players, Azeez Ojulari, had a stellar 2020 campaign and seems poised to become a top draft pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. Lanning was also a Broyles Award finalist in 2019, which goes to the nation’s top assistant. As Georgia’s defensive coordinator, Lanning made $1.25 million last season.

Georgia and Kirby Smart are no strangers to having to replace coordinators, as this would mark the third straight offseason that Georgia would have to do so if Lanning were to leave. Mel Tucker and Jim Chaney both left following the 2018 season for other jobs, while Georgia replaced James Coley with Todd Monken following the 2019 season.

It should also be noted that Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, Glenn Schumann, was tied to the defensive coordinator opening at Oregon via Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, though that was only as a number of candidates. Schumann would be a strong in-house candidate for the defensive coordinator opening should Lanning leave.

Schumann has been the inside linebackers coach at Georgia since 2016 and came over from Alabama with Smart.

There is also the looming potential of Will Muschamp as well. He turned down the Texas opening, is long-time friends with Smart and has a son who is a walk-on quarterback for the Bulldogs. Muschamp was fired as the head coach of South Carolina during the 2020 season.

Texas has a new head coach in Steve Sarkisian, who took over for Tom Herman. Sarkisian has reportedly hired multiple Alabama assistants off of Saban’s staff.

On Friday’s DawgNation’s Daily, Brandon Adams discussed the possibility of Lanning leaving and having to replace him.

