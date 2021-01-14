Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,355 (Jan. 14, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Zamir White’s return to the Bulldogs impacts the Bulldogs’ running back depth, and how that position group could propel UGA to success this upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA RB depth could be key component of championship formula

Beginning of the show: Georgia got good news this week when running back Zamir Whited added his name to a host of other Bulldogs players who’ve declared they have “unfinished business” in 2021.

White’s announcement was celebrated by UGA fans, but it also came with questions about how the Bulldogs can spread enough carries around a crowded stable of running backs who all expect to get “touches.”

I’ll discuss on today’s show why White’s return bolsters UGA’s depth at his position and sets up the group to be a valuable asset this upcoming season.

10-minute mark: I address how the UGA offensive line could look in 2021 now that Jamaree Salyer has confirmed his plans to return.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show (“pinch hitting” for today’s planned guest, Terrence Edwards). Some of the topics covered include…

White and Salyer’s decisions to return to UGA

UGA’s early enrollees — who reported to campus for the first time this week

And a brief recap of where things stand with possible transfer target — and former LSU tight end — Arik Gilbert

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including UGA coming in at No. 3 in CBS Sports’ way-too-early top 25.

End of show: I award the Golden Shoe as part of the Gator Hater Roll Call.