1 minute ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 minute ago
Georgia football defensive line hopes history repeats itself thanks to key …
Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott recognizes that his defensive line had some growing pains this past season.
Connor Riley
14 hours ago
Georgia loses another outside linebacker to the transfer portal
ATHENS — Elo Modozie’s stay in Athens was short, as he was not even with the program for one full season.
Connor Riley
15 hours ago
Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring announces his plans for 2026 season
ATHENS — Peyton Woodring has been a major weapon for the Georgia Bulldogs during his time in Athens.
Connor Riley
16 hours ago
Former Georgia outside linebacker announces transfer to ACC program
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Kris Jones has found a new home, as he announced he would be transferring to Boston College.
Connor Riley
22 hours ago
Jake Fromm reveals where Gunner Stockton can improve most before 2026 …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton could be on the verge of taking a big jump in his quarterback skills this offseason, according to former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.
Mike Griffith
