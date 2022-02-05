Senior Bowl profile: Derion Kendrick compares Georgia to Clemson, appreciates ‘Microphone’ Kirby Smart

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick figures to have quite a challenge on his hands covering some of the nation’s top receivers at the Senior Bowl today in Mobile, Ala. Kendrick, who won Orange Bowl Defensive MVP honors with two interceptions in the 34-11 win over Michigan, said the talent he’s seeing is similar to what he saw every day at Georgia.

RELATED: Georgia puts squeeze on Wolverines in Orange Bowl, Derion Kendrick shines “I had great receivers at Georgia, with Jermaine Burton and going against George Pickens and AD Mitchell,” Kendrick said. “I had a great receiving corps to go against, so I wouldn’t say it’s too hard to adjust.” WATCH: Georgia team captain Jamaree Salyer shares how UGA can repeat as champions Kendrick will be one of the players under the microscope, as he entered the postseason NFL draft evaluation phase projected as high as the first round. The Senior Bowl game, at 2:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium (TV: NFL Network), will give Kendrick one final opportunity to make an 11-on-11 impression.

Kendrick made the most of a second chance at Georgia this season after parting ways with Clemson, having failed to communicate his need to miss mandatory workouts for family reasons after last season. RELATED: Kendrick vows to make most of second chance, arrives with academics and title in mind Coach Kirby Smart had nothing but good things to say about the way Kendrick took care of business with the Bulldogs. “He fit right in with our guys, and he’s been a tremendous leader, and I’m really proud of everything,” Smart said after Kendrick’s incredible Orange Bowl performance. “He’s gotten a lot of the accolades and the things he deserves tonight in the form of interceptions. He hasn’t gotten those awards in the past, but he’s played really well.” RELATED: Derion Kendrick sparks Georgia defensive redemption

Of course, on the field, Smart was just as hard on Kendrick as any of the other Georgia defensive backs. “Practices were a lot harder, a lot faster at Georgia,” Kendrick said, asked to compare the Bulldogs’ workouts to those at Clemson. “It’s always consistently moving no matter where we were at from start of practice util the end. “Special teams, you are always doing something, too, that’s the biggest difference too.” Smart stays on top of his players at every moment, quick to call anyone out who’s not performing up to speed. “You have to be ready every play,” Kendrick said with a smile. “Microphone Kirby, he’ll call you out no matter what it is, he’ll stay on you, so it keeps you ready to compete every play and never giving up.”

Kendrick said former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, whose defense ranked second in the nation in points allowed per game last season, was also very intense. Coach Dabo Sweeney, is “more settled,” Kendrick said, while “Kirby has a little bit more energy, and when it comes to practice, he treats it more like the game, whether it’s technique of finishing plays, he’s always on that microphone pointing you out.” Clemson had its strengths, too, and Kendrick said he learned a great deal while playing for Sweeney and the tight-knit Tigers’ program. “They try to do everything right, in class, or on the field,” Kendrick said, asked what made Clemson a championship program during his time there. “Doing the little things, that’s what we always were taught there. My three years at Clemson, it always came back to doing the little things, and that’s what stuck with me there.” Kendrick said he will miss Georgia, even though he didn’t arrive in Athens until last summer.

“It was home to me, even though I was there for a short time,” Kendrick said. “Everyone was there for me when I first got there and showed me what it is, and what it isn’t. They helped me settle in.” Georgia is expected to have five representatives on the “American” team being coached by the Detroit Lions staff. In addition to Kendrick, punter Jake Camarda, offensive linemen Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer and linebacker Channing Tindall look to be active. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, after a strong start to the week, withdraw on account of a reported ankle injury. RELATED: Devonte Wyatt draft stock bumps up at Senior Bowl

