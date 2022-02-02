WATCH: Energetic, fun and playful Devonte Wyatt shares keys to playing for Kirby Smart

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt proved as energetic and enthusiastic off the field as on it Wednesday at the Senior Bowl Media Day.

Wyatt, a rising star who dominated the first day of drills at the annual all-star game, shared the key to his success and what it takes to play for Kirby Smart at UGA. “High energy — you have to be physical, have toughness and be mentally strong,” said Wyatt, a former Towers High School standout who began his career at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to UGA in 2018. “When you play or Kirby, be ready, have fun and enjoy it, because once you’re gone, you’re gone.” WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Devonte Wyatt enjoys dominant Day One at Senior Bowl in Mobile Some of the players will make an impact sooner than others, and Wyatt relayed that persistence is key at Georgia. “One thing that helped me,” Wyatt said, “I kept my head down and just kept grinding until my time came.”

Wyatt’s advice was timely with the Bulldogs closing out the No. 3 signing class in the nation on Wednesday. It wasn’t so long ago Wyatt began to emerge with a career-high 7 tackles in the Sugar Bowl matchup with Texas after the 2018 campaign. The 2019 season was even better, as Wyatt led the Bulldogs’ interior defensive linemen with 30 stops and 27 QB Pressures. The 2020 season once again saw Wyatt the tackles leader on the defensive line. Still, almost all of the attention went to Jordan Davis, a towering 6-foot-6, 350-pound figure with a personality as big as his frame. Wyatt didn’t mind, and it was easy to understand why when talking to him about the outgoing Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award winner. Davis had once described himself and Wyatt as having contrasting personalities, describing himself as the more laid back of the two — a motion Wyatt rejected.

“I think, we’re both goofy at times,” Wyatt said, “but I’m more laid back than JD.” One thing for certain, Davis and Wyatt are both dynamic interviews that remind people of what makes college football so special. Wyatt’s passion for the game is obvious, as is his love for Georgia football. Wyatt could have easily left Georgia for the NFL ranks, but he and Davis decided there was “unfinished business” and make the commitment to return with hopes of a national championship run. “We can say we did something not many others can say they’ve done,” Wyatt said. “I”m going to forever be a champion, and I left out with a bang.” RELATED: Alabama star Phidarian Mathis says Tide still runs the SEC

