ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows when and how to “slow play” a situation, giving things every possible chance to work out.

But this Georgia offense is running out of time.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (1-0) have their final warm-up game against FCS-level Austin Peay (1-0) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday before the SEC season kicks off at Tennessee next Saturday in Knoxville.

The Govs, for what it is worth, are a quality FCS team with a rising star second-year head coach in Jeff Faris, a 35-year-old who appears headed for a much higher place in the coaching ranks.

Austin Peay might arguably be better than the overhauled Marshall team Georgia beat 45-7 last week, though the Thundering Herd kept Smart winless against the spread in games when UGA is favored by 38 points or more (0-13-1).

And it’s not like the Bulldogs are pumping the brakes on the offense these days.

• Georgia had only one explosive play of more than 25 yards against Marshall -- a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Zachariah Branch that the speed receiver turned up the field.

• Gunner Stockton was just 3-of-11 (27.2) percent converting on third downs, getting first downs on two short throws to Branch and a QB keeper.

• The UGA power game was missing, as on third-and-3 runs or less, the Bulldogs picked up a first down just one out of four times, when Stockton kept.

To review, it’s an offense that hasn’t shown it can be explosive, efficient or powerful.

Smart offered some consolation that Stockton didn’t turn the ball over or allow for sacks.

It’s not the ideal narrative at this stage.

Th flip side is this Georgia’s defense might be the best in the SEC, and so it’s not likely defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will run much outside of the base defense against Austin Peay.

No, it’s the Georgia offense that is the focal point.

Smart said he is looking for improvement and for Stockton to progress.

“Gain confidence trusting his offensive line for play-action shot plays,” Smart said, telling his quarterback to stand in the pocket and make the deeper throws when they are there.

And, there were occasions against Marshall where the deeper throw was there.

Stockton has yet to make those sorts of throws with consistency.

Georgia back-up quarterback Ryan Puglisi showed a strong arm and quick release in the two series he played against Marshall, and Smart said the plan is “to continue to develop him.”

That could mean more snaps for Puglisi against Austin Peay, and Smart also noted third-team quarterback Ryan Montgomery, who might also get snaps should the game get out of hand.

Austin Peay is 0-8 all-time against the SEC, its last meeting with an SEC team came in 2023, a 30-13 loss to then-No. 9 Tennessee.