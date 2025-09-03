ATHENS — Georgia quarterbacks are coached up to take what the defense gives, but there’s a process to that, and Kirby Smart is counting on Gunner Stockton to progress.

“Next step is to continue to gain confidence,” Smart said of Stockton, who was 14-of-24 passing for 190 yards with 2 touchdowns in addition to leading the Bulldogs in rushing with 10 carries for 73 yards and two rushing scores.

“(That’s) in trusting his offensive line for play action shot plays, and the two-minute (offense) before the half.”

Stockton had an opportunity to show he could put together an effective scoring drive when Georgia took over at its own 31-yard line with 1:27 left in the second quarter.

Stockton opened the drive with a 12-yard completion to running back Cash Jones and two more completions to receiver Colbie Young (6 yards) and tight end Lawson Luckie (6 yards) to get the ball to midfield with 1:05 still left on the clock.

Operating out of the no-huddle offense, Stockton’s next pass attempt to Luckie drew a defensive holding call, and Georgia was suddenly at the Thundering Herd’s 35, on schedule for seven points.

A 10-yard Stockton run kept the clock moving before Marshall called for a timeout with 28 seconds left in the half, looking to get its defense collected.

Georgia stalled shortly thereafter, as Stockton was incomplete throwing to Zachariah Branch, and after a short pass to Jones, and another incompletion to Branch set up Peyton Woodring’s 43-yard field goal.

It was the sort of drive that Stockton must learn to master, as Smart stresses the last four minutes of the first half, and the first four minutes of the second half as pivotal in the result of games.

The Bulldogs held a 24-0 lead at the half, but they were forced to punt against Marshall on three of their five possessions in the second quarter, and the touchdown UGA scored required only a 20-yard drive after a blocked punt.

Georgia was much more successful with the opening possession of the second half as the run game set things up.

Three runs set up a quick pass on the perimeter behind the line of scrimmage to Branch, who took the reception upfield for a 47-yard touchdown.

Stockton, himself, had one of those runs on a 6-yard scramble.

“I thought he did an excellent job of improvising when things weren’t there, or there was a breakdown,” Smart said on Tuesday.

“That was probably the best thing he did, was take care of the ball, protect the ball, and make plays with his legs. He continues to get better. The next step is play with a little more confidence.”

Stockton will be making his third career start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when Georgia plays host to FCS-school Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium.

Smart hinted that he expects an even calmer and more poised version of Stockton under center, which could give the fourth-year junior quarterback the confidence to make the deeper throws when afforded the opportunities.

“I think each time you start playing games,” Smart said, “you lose some of that anxiety.”