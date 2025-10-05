clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 hour ago
Georgia freshman Elyiss Williams brings tight end production back into …
ATHENS — The tight end position made a welcome return to the Georgia passing game on Saturday, reminding fans just how much talent the Bulldogs have stacked at the position.
Mike Griffith
2 hours ago
Dillon Bell’s big day ‘a long time coming’ for Georgia football offense
ATHENS — Dillon Bell had two touchdowns on Saturday.
Connor Riley
9 hours ago
TV Network, Game time announced for Georgia football-Auburn Week 7 road …
ATHENS — Georgia’s next road game now has a TV Network, as the Oct. 12 game against Auburn will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Connor Riley
11 hours ago
Kirby Smart gives fiesty answer when asked about Georgia pass rush: ‘Put …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew he was going to be pressed about Georgia’s pass rush on Saturday.
Connor Riley
14 hours ago
‘Golden nuggets’ pay off for Georgia defense on CJ Allen’s forced fumble
ATHENS — Forcing turnovers was very present on the mind of Georgia’s defense on Saturday.
Connor Riley
