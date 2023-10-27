ATHENS — The Georgia football team takes on the Florida Gators in a Week 9 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia football and Florida are both coming off of off weeks. Georgia won last season’s meeting, beating Florida 42-20.

Georgia football-Florida game time for Week 9 game

The Georgia football-Florida game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Florida TV channel for Week 9 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will be broadcast on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be broadcasting the game.

How to stream, watch Georgia football-Florida online for Week 9 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will be streamed on Paramount+. You will need a subscription to watch the game. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Florida odds, over/under for Week 9 game

Georgia football is a 14.5-point favorite over the Florida Gators. The over/under for this game is 48.5. Georgia is 1-6 against the spread this summer.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Florida

On how he’s seen the Florida program develop under Billy Napier…”Yeah, I think they’ve recruited well. We recruit against them, they’ve recruited well, recruit hard. They have good schemes, good coaches. They have great facilities and a great organization. When you have that recipe, it’s just a matter of time. You build it through hard work and discipline. You can see that in his players. You can see those guys playing with toughness and discipline. Their brand of football is very respectable. They have a lot of the same, similar schemes, defensively and offensively, to what we do, things you believe in. I’ve got a lot of respect for Billy and the job he’s done. I have no doubt that Billy’s going to do a great job.”

On Florida’s offense...

“They run the ball really well, they have great backs, they have a quarterback that’s extremely hot and accurate. He knows exactly what to do in the system. They’ve got tight ends involved the last couple of weeks. They block physically on the perimeter, they take shots down the field set up through their play action, they spread you out. They do a really nice job. They’re a complete offense. It’s not like, ‘Ooo, if we take this away they’re one dimensional.’ They have good wide outs, a really big, physical offensive line, a quarterback that understands, ‘If this is not there, I’m doing this,’ and he can run. They’re a very complete offense, and they’re very methodical. It’s not like they’re out there 100 mph. They know what their plan is, and they execute.”

On Graham Mertz...

“Nah, it’s never all about pressure. It’s about controlling the line of scrimmage and not giving up explosives. Who can not let someone run the ball and not give up explosives? That’s what you’re looking for. That is what football’s become. A game of explosives and teams are trying to find them. They throw the ball vertically down the field. Billy always has. The team that runs the ball well, that’s what they should do. They’ve got a stable of backs that are really good. As good a backs as we’ve faced. Eugene Wilson is an elite player, he’s missed a couple of games. He is a weapon and breaks lots of tackles. They’re creative in their ways of getting him the football. Mertz knows that, he does a great job of knowing Billy’s system of when to take a shot, when to take the check down, when to put them in the right play. If you’re just in the right play more often. You tend to have more success. And he’s done a really good job of that.”

Georgia football-Florida injury report for Week 9 game

Brock Bowers, ankle --out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- questionable

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- questionable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- questionable

Xavier Truss, ankle --questionable

Kendall Milton, knee -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable