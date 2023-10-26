ATHENS — Georgia may very well deserve its No. 1 ranking, but these Bulldogs — and their quarterback — have plenty left to prove.

Georgia has played the easiest schedule (94th) of any of the Power 5 schools currently ranked in the Top 25, but that’s about to change come 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 for an SEC-record 19-straight AP Top 25 polls and winners of 24 straight, have arguably the toughest remaining schedule in the nation.

Florida (5-2) — No. 26 among vote-getters this week — is first up, followed by:

• No. 16 Missouri (7-1)

• No. 12 Ole Miss (6-1)

• at No. 21 Tennessee (5-2)

“Let’s be honest, this is a brutal four-game stretch for the Bulldogs,” SEC Network analyst Chris Doering said this week on Next Round Live.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen an SEC schedule with four successive games as challenging as having to play against Florida , Missouri, Ole Miss and going to Knoxville.”

Doering suggested the Gators’ defense should be aggressive challenging Carson Beck, who has benefited from the soft front-end schedule.

“I do think if you are (defensive coordinator) Austin Armstrong and this Florida defense, let’s test him, let’s see how comfortable he is,” Doering said, “especially without that safety blanket, Brock Bowers not being available to you.

“I do think this is one that will go a long way in helping define what we think of Carson Beck.”

Doering said if Beck leads Georgia through those challenges, a trip to New York could be ahead for him.

“If he makes that run all the way through and they stay unscathed,” Doering said. “I think you might see his name start to be inserted into some Heisman talk.”

Fair enough, so for now, Georgia should stay No. 1 in the SEC.

Here are this week’s rankings in one writer’s opinion:

Tier One

Georgia: Weak schedule or not, the Bulldogs lead nation in third-down defense.

Alabama: Tide flows as quarterback Jalen Milroe goes.

Ole Miss: 2023 Rebs making case as Lane Kiffin’s best team yet.

LSU: Jayden Daniels has best odds to win Heisman Trophy among SEC players.

Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz first-half SEC Coach of Year, but can Mizzou sustain success?

Tier Two

Kentucky: Wildcats have prime opportunity to swipe back some respect against Tennessee.

Florida: Well-rested Gators one upset away from East bragging rights.

Tennessee: Smash-mouth Vols lead SEC in rushing, Top 20 in total defense.

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher and Aggies desperate for much-needed momentum.

Tier Three

Auburn: Upset opportunities have slipped away, Tigers must win games they’re supposed to win.

South Carolina: Gamecocks fading fast, opportunity game at Texas A&M.

Mississippi State: Maroon Bulldogs riding high of Arkansas road upset, take aim at Auburn.

Arkansas: Sam Pittman says ‘nothing came easy,’ fires OC Dan Enos in season.

Vanderbilt: Commodores take six-game losing streak to Ole Miss.

Mike Griffith’s FWAA-NFF Super 16 ballot

1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Florida State

4 Washington

5 Ohio State

6 Oklahoma

7 T exas

8 Alabama

9 Oregon

10 Ole Miss

11 Penn State

12 LSU

13 Missouri

14 Oregon State

15 Utah

16 Notre Dame