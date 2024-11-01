The No. 2 ranked Georgia football team will take on the Florida Gators in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV Network, odds, as well as how to stream the game.

Georgia enters the game with a 6-1 record, while Florida is 4-3 on the season. Both teams were off last week.

Georgia football-Florida game time for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Florida game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia football-Florida TV channel for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will be broadcast on ABC. Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe will call the game.

Georgia football-Florida how to watch online for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will be streamed on WatchESPN. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Florida odds for Week 10 game

Georgia football is a 14.5-point favorite against Florida. The over/under is 52 points. Georgia is 2-5 on the season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Florida

On Florida QB DJ Lagway...

“Well, a lot stands out. He’s got great size, he’s got great arm strength, he’s got really good pocket mobility, he’s got a great offense around him. They do a good job. They run the ball and they set up shots off of their run, and when you’re stubborn about running it then you open yourself up to a lot of play-action shots. And he throws a great deep ball. He has been very consistent with that, and he seems to mature beyond his years ‘cause it’d be different if this was his first game, but he’s played quite a bit this year, you know? He’s played really well.”

On Trevor Etienne as a receiver...

“Yeah, he’s a really good receiver. He catches the ball well out of the backfield, as most of our backs do. Nate does, Cash does. He’s really good. I mean, if you play man-to-man, he’s one-on-one with the backer. If you play zone, then he can catch the ball underneath and turn it into a big gain. So all those backs that can catch the ball out of the backfield are just that much more dangerous, because it’s hard to get through the defensive lines in the SEC. It’s much easier when you catch the ball past them. You get to exploit that and have some explosives, and he’s a good pass catcher.”

On Florida’s improvement...

Well, I think they’re executing at a higher level. They’re making explosives, which those number one indicators to win/loss. They turning it over a little less. They played a really clean game against Tennessee at Tennessee, which we all know is a really hard place to play. And they’ve got more and more guys. I mean, some of their portal guys have stepped up and made more plays. So I’m very impressed with how they’re playing, playing more confidence to me on defense and really flying around.

Georgia football injury report against Florida