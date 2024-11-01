ATHENS — Georgia will be without a key player on Saturday against the Florida Gators, as wide receiver Anthony Evans was listed as out on the team’s availability report.

Evans has 9 receptions for 88 yards on the season, along with a 52-yard run. Evans also serves as the team’s starting punt returner and kick returner.

“He’s had two of the really solid weeks of practice, continues to get confidence, grows,” Smart said of Evans following the Mississippi State game. “He’s made plays down the field. And I thought Mike and the offensive staff did a nice job of, you know, we’ve got to find more weapons to help us. We’ve got to find more explosive guys to help us, and he had some nice plays. He had some juice during the the week, so we thought let’s give these guys some touches.”

With Evans out, Sacovie White, Cash Jones, Michael Jackson III, Malaki Starks and Dillon Bell could all be possible options as returners for the Bulldogs.

Evans had not been previously listed on the team’s injury report.

As for the rest of the injury report, there were no changes from Wednesday’s report. Jordan Hall and Tate Ratledge are both listed as probable.

Georgia will release availability reports on Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

Saturday’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Georgia football injury report