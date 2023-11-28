Georgia linebacker Darris Smith to enter the transfer portal
Jalen Milroe: Alabama’s ‘can’t miss’ star embraces challenge Georgia …
Dawgs in the NFL: Jordan Davis goes viral, Matthew Stafford turns …
Ellis Robinson IV: How does any Fran Brown move affect Georgia …
Dates reportedly set for 2024 Georgia football games against Texas, …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.