Tailgate with DawgNation at SEC Championship
Join us for an all-inclusive tailgate from The Home Depot backyard. First 100 people to sign up will receive an exclusive #GO43N23 tee-shirt. Reserve yours today!
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Ellis Robinson IV: How does any Fran Brown move affect Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a read on how the potential move of second-year defensive backs coach Fran Brown might affect the commitment status of 5-star CB Ellis …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football podcast: Javon Bullard says UGA defense has ‘got to play …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Paul Finebaum: SEC title game could produce Heisman winner, 2 CFP teams
ATHENS — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe exuberantly screamed “Give me the Heisman” moments after taking down rival Auburn last Saturday.
Mike Griffith
What the last win over Alabama did, and didn’t give, Georgia football …
ATHENS — To most of those playing in Saturday’s game against Alabama, the previous result against the Crimson Tide means nothing.
Connor Riley
