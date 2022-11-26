Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, scores, injury news, analysis for Week 13 game

Georgia enters the game with an 11-0 record, while Georgia Tech is 5-6. The Bulldogs are looking to cap an unbeaten regular season.

The Georgia football team takes on Georgia Tech in a Week 13 college football game. Below you can find live updates, scores, injury news and analysis for the game.

Pregame: Georgia will look to close out its regular season with a win over the rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. But this is a Georgia Tech team that is playing significantly better under Brent Key, as the Yellow Jackets enter the game with a 5-6 record and a shot at a bowl game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has noted how much more physical the Yellow Jackets are in playing for Key.

“He’s got great leadership qualities. He played under what I thought was one of the best staffs that he been around,” Smart said. “When he played there, it was George O’Leary. The job that he did there goes unrecognized. It was during some of the time that I was playing here. He had some of the best Georgia Tech teams there qere. They were so physical, so competitive. I think Brent playing under him shaped him into who he is and who he’s becomes as a coach.”

As for the Bulldogs, Georgia will be looking to cap back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons. Georgia will have another game after Georgia Tech, as the Bulldogs play LSU next week in the SEC championship game.

Georgia will look to get back AD Mitchell and Tate Ratledge on Saturday. Ratledge has been dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the Kentucky game, while Mitchell has been bothered by an ankle injury that has limited him to five snaps since the end of the Oregon game.

It is also senior day for Georgia, with the Bulldogs set to honor 22 players on the field before the game. Of those being honored, only Stetson Bennett, Robert Beal and Chris Smith do not have any extra eligibility for next season.