ATHENS — Georgia’s defense made some key stops late in the game. It did so without some notable pieces on the defensive side of the ball.

“We patched it together because we had to,” Smart said.

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall left the game on the opening defensive possession of the game for Georgia. He was quickly ruled out for the game.

Smart said the junior defensive lineman is dealing with a knee injury.

Hall has dealt with leg injuries in the past, including exiting the Kentucky game earlier this year.

With Hall out, Georgia slid Joshua Horton into his spot on the defensive line. Freshman Elijah Griffin also saw an uptick in snaps.

Georgia defensive back Demello Jones left the game in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Ellis Robinson, though the two rotated throughout the game.

Smart said Jones was dealing with an elbow injury but was unsure on how severe.

Robinson would go on to break up a fourth-down pass from DJ Lagway on what proved to be Florida’s final offensive play of the game.

Smart also added that Chris Cole is dealing with a knee injury. Georgia still found a way to win 24-20, with two fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter.

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young did make the trip with the team, though he was getting around with the help of a scooter.

Defensive back Kyron Jones was once again out, as was wide receiver Talyn Taylor.

Georgia continues SEC play next Saturday when it visits Mississippi State. The game is set for a noon ET start.

Georgia football injury report