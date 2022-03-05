WATCH: Georgia captain Jamaree Salyer hits bench press goal, wows NFL scouts

INDIANAPOLIS — Jamaree Salyer flexed the sort of power that has made him one of the most elite offensive linemen over the course of his four-year career at Georgia on Friday night. Salyer pumped out 31 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press at the Indiana Convention Center, site of that drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Boston College lineman Zion Johnson has been the only player at the 2022 NFL Combine to do more (32).

“A lot of what I’ve been working on is wanting to hit north of 30 on the bench,” Salyer had said during his NFL Combine podium interview on Thursday. RELATED: Jamaree Salyer fires back at Alabama players at NFL Combine For all the power Salyer’s lift showed, NFL teams are even more impressed with his acumen along the offensive line. “One of the things that makes me special is to recall plays and understand assignments,” said Salyer, who spent most of his time during Georgia’s national championship season at left tackle with some reps at offensive guard. Many of the NFL teams Salyer has met with have discussed his ability to play all five offensive line positions. “I think I’m a very heady and knowledgeable player,” Salyer said. “I have had questions about all five positions. Everyone likes to put me in that box of inside guys, but because of quote-unquote ‘lack of athleticism.’

“But I played in the SEC four years, a good four years, and I’ve only given up two sacks to great players.” Salyer said Alabama’s Will Anderson beat him for a sack on Stetson Bennett in the SEC Championship Game when he was at tackle, and the Tide’s Christian Harris got by him when he was at guard in the CFP Championship Game. RELATED: Jordan Davis looks to end NFL drought for Georgia football Salyer said he has also been working on his ability to play the center position, which would increase his NFL draft stock even more. “It’s just becoming a well-rounded player,” Salyer explained. “I’ve been working on snapping a lot. I work on it every single day in practice. I make sure it’s in my tool bag.” Salyer didn’t do any other drills at the NFL Combine on Friday, saying he’s going to do them at the UGA Pro Day on March 16.

“I’m just recovering my body, I have many games on my body plus the Senior Bowl,” said Salyer, who took part in the annual All-Star event in Mobile, Ala., in January. “I’m going to save many drills for the Pro Day just to give my body a full chance to recover and put my best product out there.” Top Recent Georgia NFL Combine performances in Bench Press (Through 2011 NFL Combine) • Cornelius Washington 36 reps • Orson Charles 35 reps • Chris Mayes 33 reps

• Justin Anderson 32 reps • Jamaree Salyer 31 reps • Cordy Glenn 31 reps • Ben Cleveland 30 reps • Justin Houston 30 reps • Arby Jones 30 reps

• Nick Chubb 29 reps • Ben Jones 29 reps

