Jamon Dumas-Johnson’s post-game comments show why Georgia football defense is in good hands

“I don’t think we held us to the Georgia standard,” Dumas-Johnson said. “That’s something we got to work on when we back to the lab on Monday.”

Indivually, it was a standout game for Dumas-Johnson as he stuffed the stat sheet. He notched two sacks, add another tackle for loss and tied with teammate Smael Mondon for a team-high six tackles.

Yet individual glory is not what any member of this defense is after. It’s the secret sauce that made last season’s defense an all-time unit.

And as a group on Saturday, the Georgia defense was far from perfect. After giving up 10 points in the first three games, Georgia allowed 22 points on the afternoon.

“It’s a team effort,” Dumas-Johnson said. “I really don’t worry about my stats at the end of the day, I worry about the team. We didn’t do what we were supposed to do today. Everybody knows our standard.”

The Golden Flashes found both success on big plays and sustaining drives. Their first touchdown on the afternoon came on a 56-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. It was the longest play the Bulldogs have given up this season.