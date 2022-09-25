Jamon Dumas-Johnson’s post-game comments show why Georgia football defense is in good hands
ATHENS — Jamon Dumas-Johnson just played his best game as a Georgia Bulldog.
He was not happy.
“I don’t think we held us to the Georgia standard,” Dumas-Johnson said. “That’s something we got to work on when we back to the lab on Monday.”
Indivually, it was a standout game for Dumas-Johnson as he stuffed the stat sheet. He notched two sacks, add another tackle for loss and tied with teammate Smael Mondon for a team-high six tackles.
Yet individual glory is not what any member of this defense is after. It’s the secret sauce that made last season’s defense an all-time unit.
And as a group on Saturday, the Georgia defense was far from perfect. After giving up 10 points in the first three games, Georgia allowed 22 points on the afternoon.
“It’s a team effort,” Dumas-Johnson said. “I really don’t worry about my stats at the end of the day, I worry about the team. We didn’t do what we were supposed to do today. Everybody knows our standard.”
The Golden Flashes found both success on big plays and sustaining drives. Their first touchdown on the afternoon came on a 56-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. It was the longest play the Bulldogs have given up this season.
“I’ll tell you, he’s practicing really good right now. He’s slowly becoming that vocal leader of the unit,” Dumas-Johnson said. “He commands respect the way he practices. The walkthroughs before the game, man, I love the way he’s maturing. He’s getting more confidence.
“He practices the right way, so it doesn’t surprise me.”
Dumas-Johnson and the Georgia defense will return to practice on Monday eager to bounce back after Saturday’s performance. Kent State was held to less to just 281 yards of offense and the Golden Flashes converted three Georgia turnovers into 16 points. The Bulldogs were also without Jalen Carter for much of the day, as he played in a very limited capacity as he deal with an ankle injury.
But the Georgia linebackers won’t want to hear any of that. They know this team is better than what it showed on Saturday.
It looks forward to getting better next Saturday against Missouri and delivering a performance worthy of the Georgia standard
“We played sloppy at times,” Mondon said. “Just cleaning up the small little things.”
Jamon Dumas-Johnson explains defensive struggles in win over Kent State
