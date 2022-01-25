Jermaine Burton, Mecole Hardman speak out on transfer from Georgia to Alabama

12/31/21 - Miami Gardens - Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) completes a 57 yard pass ahead of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Vincent Gray (4) for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Count Mecole Hardman among those who were puzzled by Jermaine Burton’s move from Georgia to Alabama.

The current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver posted on his Instagram story about Burton’s move, questioning why a player would go from a championship winner to the team that lost in said championship game.

Georgia and Alabama are not scheduled to play each other in the regular season next year, but the two will be favored to meet up in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs open the 2022 season against Oregon on Sept. 3.

