Jermaine Burton, Mecole Hardman speak out on transfer from Georgia to Alabama
Count Mecole Hardman among those who were puzzled by Jermaine Burton’s move from Georgia to Alabama.
The current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver posted on his Instagram story about Burton’s move, questioning why a player would go from a championship winner to the team that lost in said championship game.
Georgia and Alabama are not scheduled to play each other in the regular season next year, but the two will be favored to meet up in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs open the 2022 season against Oregon on Sept. 3.
