3 Georgia football takeaways from JT Daniels’ California vacation with teammates

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — JT Daniels' idea of a good time is football, so no one was surprised when he invited Georgia teammates back to his home state for a spring break of sorts. Daniels has trained with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer since he was in ninth grade, so his return to the West Coast during the team's break from classes was planned well in advance.

So, Daniels apparently figured, why not see if some of his Bulldogs' teammates might want to throw the football around and take in the SoCal sights during the semester break? The group of UGA players spending vacation time with Daniels swelled to nine or 10 by the end of the break, with running backs James Cook and Kendall Milton getting in on the action with receivers and tight ends.

Jermaine Burton, Braxton Hicks and Adonai Mitchell were the last group hanging out this week after other Georgia targets came and went, among them Kearis Jackson, Justin Robinson, Ladd McConkey and John Fitzpatrick. All of the Georgia football players are expected to report back on Tuesday and begin their voluntary offseason workouts by the end of the week. The Bulldogs, as has been well-documented, are aiming for a College Football Playoff Championship this season.

Daniels, who led Mater Dei High School to the first unanimous high school national championship (2017) since Valdosta accomplished the feat in 1986, has made no bones about it the high goals. "There's no denying you want to win a natty," Daniels said this spring, "and I think we have the team to do it." Daniels, who entered the transfer portal out of USC last spring, arrived at Georgia last June 1 and did not leave Athens until coming to California in mid-May. "So not much of a decompress thing, but that's never been something I've needed to much," Daniels explained, asked about why he hadn't taken a break from Athens. "I play the game because I love it, and I really don't need much time away from it." Indeed, and inviting teammates back to California for fun in the sun allowed Daniels time to pull them aside to polish things up.

"There are things we have to focus on and develop," Daniels said this spring, "and we have the team to do whatever we want." Daniels' time spent with Burton was particularly valuable, as the speedy second-year player figures to lead the team in receptions with George Pickens out indefinitely with the torn ACL he suffered early in spring drills. Here are the three things Georgia got out of the time Daniels spent in California over the past 10 days: Sharpened skills Jordan Palmer is known well for his quarterback training, to the extent his clientele includes NFL quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Joe Burrow and Kyle Allen. Daniels has worked with a handful of other well-respected quarterback coaches, too, but Allen's NFL network is one that will likely soon apply to the Georgia quarterback.