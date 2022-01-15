Justin Robinson announces he is transferring to 2022 Georgia football oppoenent
Former Georgia wide receiver Justin Robinson has a new home. And he will be playing for a team that is on Georgia’s 2022 schedule.
Robinson announced that he would be transferring to Mississippi State, where he will play for Mike Leach.
