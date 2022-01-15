Justin Robinson announces he is transferring to 2022 Georgia football oppoenent

Georgia football-Justin Robinson-Mississippi State
Georgia wide receiver Justin Robinson (9) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Former Georgia wide receiver Justin Robinson has a new home. And he will be playing for a team that is on Georgia’s 2022 schedule.

Robinson announced that he would be transferring to Mississippi State, where he will play for Mike Leach.

UGA News

