ATHENS — A year ago, Gunner Stockton was a question mark for this Georgia team.

Entering 2026, he’s viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the sport.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports ranked every Power Four quarterback entering the 2026 season. While Crawford did not have Stockton atop the rankings, or even first among SEC quarterbacks, his No. 7 overall ranking demonstrates that the Bulldogs could do a lot worse at the quarterback position.

“Ultracompetitive as a durable, throwback sort of signal-caller, Stockton’s play last fall led to a conference championship and top-four seed in the CFP with the Bulldogs,” Crawford said. “His 84.9 QBR was sixth-best nationally and he managed five wins as a first-year starter against ranked teams, including Texas, Georgia Tech and Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Stockton’s 10 rushing touchdowns led the team.”

Among SEC quarterbacks, Crawford had Stockton ranked third behind Arch Manning of Texas and Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss. Stockton beat Manning and Chambliss last season, with Stockton accounting for five touchdowns in the two wins.

But Chambliss outdueled Stockton in the College Football Playoff, which led to a season-ending loss for the Bulldogs.

That loss still lingers for Stockton this spring.

“It definitely left a bad taste,” Stockton said of the second Ole Miss game. “And just try not to let that happen and do our best to make it not happen.”

This is the fifth spring practice that Stockton has been with the Bulldogs. He doesn’t have much more to prove during this time of year, as the Georgia quarterback will ultimately be judged by how he plays at the end of the season.

Stockton is dealing with a knee injury that stems from off-season workouts. He has still been able to practice and will lead the Georgia team onto the field in the team’s spring game on April 18.

One challenge for Stockton will be his new group of pass catchers, as the Bulldogs have to replace six of their top seven reception leaders from last season. The Bulldogs added Isiah Canion out of the transfer portal, but Georgia is counting on further development from the wide receivers the Bulldogs signed out of high school.

“I feel like we’re doing well,” Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton said of the wide receiver room. “We can be a lot better. As an offense, we can be a lot better. As in the receiver room, we’re trying to be more explosive, really explosive. And just show that, hey, we’re accountable. Not only are we accountable with catching the ball, we’re also accountable with blocking.”

Stockton will have a lot on his shoulders this fall as he looks to lead the Bulldogs to a better ending than what they experienced in his first season as the team’s starting quarterback.