Kamari Lassiter has the perfect mindset following first Georgia football start: ‘He’s not going to beat himself’

Save for one rather questionable penalty, Kamari Lassiter didn’t have his name called much on Saturday. That’s a very positive sign for a player making his first career start. Lassiter finished the game with three tackles, playing a key role in Georgia’s 49-3 win over the Oregon Ducks. Lassiter though isn’t fully satisfied with how he performed on Saturday, which largely explains why he earned the starting nod in the first place.

“I played okay,” Lassiter told reporters on Tuesday. “I feel like I can do a lot better, though.” Lassiter drew rave reviews throughout fall camp, winning the starting cornerback job even with a strong push from Nyland Green. Georgia also brought in three highly-touted freshman cornerbacks have the upside and potential to be big-time players for Georgia. But the Savannah, Ga., native never gave so much as an inch in the competition. From the moment Georgia started fall camp, Lassiter shifted into overdrive and pushed himself to be at his best for the start of the season. “Getting ready for the game, it was a lot of fun,” Lassiter said. “We had a lot of passion. It was really fun because knowing you get to play against someone other than yourself, it was really fun. I had some nerves, but once I started playing with my guys, I relied back on my training.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart knew pretty early last week that the sophomore cornerback would handle the extra responsibilities that come with being an every-down player for the Bulldogs. Lassiter sent Smart a text a few nights before the Oregon game to let him know he was locked in and ready to ball out.

UGA News