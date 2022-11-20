Kenny McIntosh powers Georgia football offense in win over Kentucky: ‘Spark that momentum’
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Based on how Kenny McIntosh was running on Saturday, you wouldn’t know that he was a South Florida native. The Georgia running back looked downright cozy churning through Kentucky defenders.
But as a shivering McIntosh spoke to reporters after the game, he was very much not in his preferred element. The temperature never climbed higher than 37 degrees and winds gusted as high as 25 miles per hour at Kroger Field.
That made McIntosh’s physical performance all the bigger on a frigid Saturday night in Kentucky.
“All the backs made great cuts. O line were cutting people up. We needed that today because of the weather,” McIntosh said. “We wasn’t really scoring there tonight. The conditions were bad so we couldn’t throw the ball as much as we could like to. The running backs made it happen.”
Kenny McIntosh recaps his career-best performance
