Kenny McIntosh powers Georgia football offense in win over Kentucky: ‘Spark that momentum’

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Based on how Kenny McIntosh was running on Saturday, you wouldn’t know that he was a South Florida native. The Georgia running back looked downright cozy churning through Kentucky defenders.

But as a shivering McIntosh spoke to reporters after the game, he was very much not in his preferred element. The temperature never climbed higher than 37 degrees and winds gusted as high as 25 miles per hour at Kroger Field.