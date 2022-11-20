Kenny McIntosh powers Georgia football offense in win over Kentucky: ‘Spark that momentum’

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
16
Final
6
Kentucky
  • (10) Utah
    17
    Final
    (12) Oregon
    20
    UNLV
    25
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas
  • Toledo
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    Western Michigan
    Central Michigan
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Utah State
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @5:00 ET
    Boise State
    (21) Tulane
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (22) Cincinnati
  • Arizona State
    Fri, 11/25 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Arizona
    New Mexico
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Colorado State
    North Carolina State
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina
    Arkansas
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri
  • Nebraska
    Fri, 11/25 on BTN @9:00 ET
    Iowa
    (16) UCLA
    Fri, 11/25 on FOX @9:30 ET
    California
    Florida
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Florida State
    Wyoming
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
    Navy
    17
    Final
    (17) UCF
    14
    Wisconsin
    15
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
  • Florida
    24
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    31
    Austin Peay
    0
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    34
    Indiana
    39
    Final
    Michigan State
    31
    UMass
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M
    20
  • East Tennessee State
    7
    Final
    Mississippi State
    56
    Duke
    26
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    28
    Virginia Tech
    23
    Final
    Liberty
    22
    UConn
    17
    Final
    Army
    34
  • Louisiana
    17
    Final
    (20) Florida State
    49
    (4) TCU
    29
    Final
    Baylor
    28
    Illinois
    17
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    19
    Northwestern
    9
    Final
    Purdue
    17
  • UTSA
    41
    Final
    Rice
    7
    Houston
    42
    Final
    East Carolina
    3
    (19) Kansas State
    48
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
    Georgia State
    40
    Final
    James Madison
    42
  • Washington State
    31
    Final
    Arizona
    20
    North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
    (25) Oregon State
    31
    Final
    Arizona State
    7
    Boston College
    0
    Final
    (18) Notre Dame
    44
  • Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Appalachian State
    27
    Miami (FL)
    10
    Final
    (9) Clemson
    40
    Utah Tech
    26
    Final
    BYU
    52
    (11) Penn State
    55
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    16
    Final
    Troy
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    21
    Final
    Charlotte
    26
    (2) Ohio State
    43
    Final
    Maryland
    30
    Florida Atlantic
    21
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
  • South Alabama
    27
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
    North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    25
    Texas
    55
    Final
    Kansas
    14
    Western Kentucky
    17
    Final
    Auburn
    41
  • Iowa
    13
    Final
    Minnesota
    10
    Florida International
    6
    Final
    UTEP
    40
    (22) Cincinnati
    23
    Final
    Temple
    3
    Arkansas State
    13
    Final
    Texas State
    16
  • Stanford
    20
    Final
    California
    27
    Georgia Tech
    21
    Final
    (13) North Carolina
    17
    Marshall
    23
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    10
    Texas Tech
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    10
  • (5) Tennessee
    38
    Final
    South Carolina
    63
    Boise State
    20
    Final
    Wyoming
    17
    New Mexico State
    14
    Final
    Missouri
    45
    (24) Oklahoma State
    13
    Final
    Oklahoma
    28
  • (14) Ole Miss
    27
    Final
    Arkansas
    42
    (7) USC
    48
    Final
    (16) UCLA
    45
    Syracuse
    35
    Final
    Wake Forest
    45
    Colorado State
    12
    Final
    Air Force
    24
  • UAB
    10
    Final
    (6) LSU
    41
    Colorado
    7
    Final
    (15) Washington
    54
    San Jose State
    31
    Final
    Utah State
    35
    Fresno State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    14
  • (10) Utah
    17
    Final
    (12) Oregon
    20
    UNLV
    25
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas

Kenny McIntosh powers Georgia football offense in win over Kentucky: ‘Spark that momentum’

Georgia football-Kenny McIntosh-Kentucky
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) greets running back Kenny McIntosh (6) after McIntosh scored a 9-yard touchdown run during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats in a NCAA football game at Kroger Field, Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Georgia won 16-6. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Based on how Kenny McIntosh was running on Saturday, you wouldn’t know that he was a South Florida native. The Georgia running back looked downright cozy churning through Kentucky defenders.

But as a shivering McIntosh spoke to reporters after the game, he was very much not in his preferred element. The temperature never climbed higher than 37 degrees and winds gusted as high as 25 miles per hour at Kroger Field.

That made McIntosh’s physical performance all the bigger on a frigid Saturday night in Kentucky.

“All the backs made great cuts. O line were cutting people up. We needed that today because of the weather,” McIntosh said. “We wasn’t really scoring there tonight. The conditions were bad so we couldn’t throw the ball as much as we could like to. The running backs made it happen.”

Kenny McIntosh recaps his career-best performance

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia Tech rediscovers football stinger, upsets North Carolina with …
Leave a Comment