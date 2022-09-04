Kenny McIntosh embodies Georgia football offensive approach in Oregon debut: ‘It was real fun’
ATLANTA — Kenny McIntosh waited a long time for Saturday’s game. Safe to say the wait was worth it for the senior running back.
McIntosh led Georgia in receiving on Saturday, catching nine passes for 117 yards. He also found the endzone on one of his five carries for 18 yards.
“It’s real fun because I love catching the ball. Not only running the ball, I love catching the ball out of the backfield,” McIntosh said. “I don’t think I ever had a game like that. But as to your question, it was real fun out there just to be able to run with the ball in my hand like a receiver and stuff like that. So real fun.
Georgia knows it will need more performances from McIntosh like it did on Saturday. And the hope is that it inspires more players to follow in the footsteps of McIntosh.
“We want people that want to come play in this offense, and I think when you watch what they did today, if you’re watching from home, you’re saying, man, I’d love to play in that offense,” Smart said.
Kenny McIntosh has ‘fun’ debut to senior season for Georgia football
