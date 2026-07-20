SEC media days are nothing new for Kirby Smart at this point.

This week’s trip to Tampa, Florida, will be his 10th as the Georgia head coach. No active SEC coach has been to the annual dog-and-pony show more than Smart.

The Georgia coach will get asked about his three players, the bigger questions in college football and the fabled group chat he is in with other coaches in the league. At this point, it’s old hat for Smart. Even his quarterback, Gunner Stockton, will be making a second trip to SEC media days.

For Georgia, it will be business as usual. And because of the lack of newness, don’t expect the Bulldogs to dominate the conversation this week.

Even as the defending conference champions, there are other shiny, newsier teams this week.

Texas brings Arch Manning once again to media days. Last year, the Longhorns were picked by the media to win the conference. They missed the College Football Playoff entirely.

Texas does have a new defensive coordinator, as Will Muschamp steps in. He last worked for Georgia, serving as an analyst in 2024 and previously the co-defensive coordinator as well.

The Longhorns loaded up in the transfer portal this offseason, going all-in on this upcoming season. Texas speaks on Thursday, ensuring the final day of the event will be one of the busiest.

That same day, Lane Kiffin steps to the podium. He’s no stranger to the event, as he’s represented Ole Miss and Tennessee in the past. In 2026, he’ll speak as the LSU head coach.

LSU overhauled its roster this offseason, making splashy additions via recruiting and the transfer portal. Yet those waves are but minor ripples compared to the cannonball Kiffin has made since taking. The LSU coach figures to answer some sharp questions given the messy divorce that took place between him and his former employer, Ole Miss.

LSU, like Texas, will go on Thursday.

While Smart is the most established coach, five new coaches will make their debut at SEC media days. Will Stein of Kentucky goes on Monday, while Auburn’s Alex Golesh will follow Smart on Tuesday.

Florida’s Jon Sumrall and Ole Miss’s Pete Golding take the stage on Wednesday, while new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield speaks on Thursday.

Smart can float above the intrigue somewhat as the league’s most tenured coach. And unlike SEC spring meetings, Smart isn’t expected to be bombarded with questions regarding the future of college football. For the first time since spring practice concluded in April, he’ll mostly focus on his team entering the upcoming season.

Smart will have a few injury questions to address, with running back transfer Dante Dowdell being the latest. That Smart brought center Drew Bobo would seem to be a good indication of where the senior is at as he recovers from a foot injury.

As far as personnel and jersey number changes, long-time recruiting staffer David Cooper is officially no longer with the program. Incoming freshman Justice Fitzpatrick will wear No. 6, while guard Dontrell Glover will wear No. 58 instead of No. 63 as he wore last season.

With Stockton speaking, you can bet he’ll be asked questions about making improvements in his second season as a starter.

Despite finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting, it seems like Stockton won’t end the week atop the Preseason All-SEC ballots. Manning and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will likely vie for the top spot, especially with how well Chambliss finished last season for the Rebels. Chambliss ended Georgia’s season with a masterful performance in the College Football Playoff.

That Georgia has lost immediately in each of its last two College Football Playoff appearances will hang over the Bulldogs all week. It illustrates why there won’t be much buzz around Smart’s team in Tampa.

Georgia has become the SEC’s most consistent program. It has advanced to the SEC championship game in eight of the previous nine seasons. The success has become boring, especially for a team just about everyone knows will be there at the end of the season.

The questions surrounding this Georgia team pertain more to the months of December and January, rather than July and August.

The Bulldogs have proven they’re far better at winning games than creating headlines. So while other schools may draw greater attention this week, Smart will likely unveil a new catch phrase, stick to the basics and remain focused on the upcoming season.