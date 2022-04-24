Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh uninjured, but arrested on reckless driving charge after a traffic accident

ATHENS — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh was involved in a traffic accident early Sunday morning that resulted in him being arrested and charges of reckless driving and not wearing a seat belt.

McIntosh, who is projected to start for the Bulldogs this season, was not injured in the accident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. in Athens, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

NFL draft prospect George Pickens was riding with McIntosh at the time of the accident and also was not injured, nor was anyone in the other car that was involved.

The players were returning home after attending a pre-draft celebration with teammates in downtown Athens.

The Bulldogs have a school-record NFL draft class pending, with more than 10 players and as many as 15 expected to be selected this week between Thursday and Saturday night.

McIntosh is among the Georgia players returning after the Bulldogs won the 2021 CFP Championship, beating Alabama 33-18.

