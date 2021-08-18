Georgia senior defensive back Ameer Speed arriving right on time, poised for breakout season

ATHENS —Georgia cornerback Ameer Speed always had to be fast when he was growing up because of his last name, but his path to playing time in the secondary has been anything but fast. That has had less to do with Speed and more to do with the NFL talent the Bulldogs featured at the cornerback position, with four future NFL picks (including first-round picks Deandre Baker and Eric Stoke) ahead of him on the depth chart. It seems Speed’s time has finally come, however, and the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is primed and ready for whatever opportunities come his way.

Speed joins Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick as the most experienced cornerbacks on the team with Georgia's opening game against Kendrick's former team closing in, less than three weeks away at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C. Stronger, faster and more mature, Speed is taking a professional approach to the game and pushing himself like never before.

Coach Kirby Smart shared that Speed’s knowledge and experience of the game is such that he can now play multiple positions in the secondary. “I’m more demanding of myself,” Speed said on his Zoom press conference. “As I got older, I got more demanding with myself …. and not cutting myself short of what I’m capable of.” Speed is arriving right on time with the Bulldogs’ secondary ranks thinned and in need of leadership from within the player ranks. Speed has not disappointed, showing out among the top performers in scrimmages, perhaps coming off his best yet.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Speed is sure to get a long look from NFL teams this season — and fewer looks from quarterbacks scanning the field for open receivers. “I feel like my size definitely helps my game out a lot,” Speed said, “being able to be more physical. “It’s a lot for a quarterback to throw to my area, so having skills and that size are assets to my game.” The fact Speed remained at Georgia when he could have easily transferred out and played at several other schools right away says everything about his commitment to his coaches and teammates. Speed explained that it’s a matter of being bought into Coach Kirby Smart and his teammates and evolving into a leadership position. “It is crazy as you get older, your thought process and the way you see things just evolves,” Speed said.