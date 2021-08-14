Georgia corners sharp: Kelee Ringo ‘better with every rep,’ Derion Kendrick ‘plays big’

ATHENS — Georgia has a lot of new faces at cornerback, but Kirby Smart exited Scrimmage One sounding encouraged by what he has seen from his young players and veteran transfer. It’s pivotal after the Bulldogs lost three cornerbacks to the NFL, with Eric Stokes drafted in the first round, Tyson Campbell and early second-round pick and 2019 starter DJ Daniel signing a priority free-agent deal.

For starters, the playmaking of Kelee Ringo has been promising, and Smart sees constant improvement. “He’s made some plays out on the perimeter, (and) he’s got elite speed,” Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “He continues to grow. People forget Kelee has not played tackle football in, really, over two years because in the spring he missed so much time with injuries. “Now, he’s gone all the way through this camp and gotten a scrimmage under his belt. He gets better with every rep.” Ringo, a second-year player, missed last fall on account of undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum and was limited in spring drills. Ringo’s improvement is important with Smart announcing that projected starter Jalen Kimber is sidelined by a shoulder injury, the extent of which was not disclosed. Ringo would figure to be next man up behind KImber and opposite of Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick, who was excused from the Saturday scrimmage to attend a funeral.

Smart made it clear he has been impressed by Kendrick in fall camp. “He’s done a good job to be honest with you,” Smart said Saturday. “He’s been very consistent, very intelligent. He comes from a good program. They play multiple coverages in their secondary.” Among the Clemson coverage packages is the match zone that Georgia often uses. “There was (once) a concern of, ‘can he learn our stuff?’ " Smart said. “But that’s not a concern. He’s very intelligent. He understands it. He plays big, bigger than he is. He’s physical.” Smart categorized incoming freshmen cornerbacks Lovasea Carroll and Nyland Green as still being in the “growth process.” Smart indicated freshman Kamari Lassiter, who missed spring and arrived before fall camp, has exceeded expectations.

“He’s really been a surprising highlight of camp,” Smart said. “He’s intentional. He’s smart. He cares about special teams. He learns the first time you tell him.” Georgia is scheduled to hold its second and final scrimmage next Saturday leading up to the opening game at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

