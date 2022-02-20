Georgia football coach Kirby Smart opens up on CFP Championship Game: ‘really personal’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is constantly churning forward in his quest for football championships, so the seventh-year Georgia head coach doesn’t often take time to reflect. Indeed, the day after the championship game in Indianapolis, Smart focused more on the future of UGA football and the intense recruiting and program management challenges he was dealing with, rather than provide a look back. RELATED: Smart says future is ‘right now’ for Georgia football, no time to celebrate title

Smart, however, allowed himself public introspection last week, sharing details with five-time NCAA basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski that he doesn't often delve into. Specifically, the normally stoic Smart offered a rare glimpse inside his soul and shared the thoughts and emotions attached to leading Georgia to a CFP Championship.

"I guess you go through those times of doubt of not knowing," Smart said on a satellite radio show hosted by Krzyzewski last week. "You know, some people, they coach a long time and they're not fortunate to be at places where they have realistic possibilities of winning a national championship."

Smart shared that coaching and winning a championship at his alma mater has made it more special for him, too. "I think coming to my alma mater where I played and my wife played basketball, so when you get into the side of it where it's like really personal," Smart said. "And there was a long 41-year gap between winning the last (championship) in football. "It just, it made it that much more special to realize that, you know, I'd won several at Alabama (as an assistant) but we had also been denied by Alabama of some opportunities." Smart's affinity for Georgia, and his experiences coaching under the likes of Nick Saban, Bobby Bowden and Richt, have helped him shape an idea of how he wants his program to look and feel. Times change and Smart will change with them, but the one thing Smart will always insist on from his players is effort and buy-in.