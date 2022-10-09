Kirby Smart updates Kendall Milton, AD Mitchell and other Georgia football injuries following Auburn game

Georgia lost running back Kendall Milton in the second quarter to a groin injury. He was ruled out for the game almost immediately.

ATHENS — The Bulldogs were a banged-up bunch entering the game against Auburn. As is the case, the Bulldogs sustained a few more bruises during the 42-10 win over the Auburn Tigers.

Ladd McConkey led Georgia in receiving on Saturday, catching five passes for 47 yards. It was not a banner day for Georgia in terms of throwing the football. Bennett missed two big throws that should’ve been touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Jalen Carter and Smael Mondon did not play in win. Carter had a knee injury that prevented him from dressing out, while Mondon was held out due to an ankle injury.

Trezmen Marshall also did not play due to a knee injury. That allowed Rian Davis to pick up his first career start. Georgia asked a lot of Jamon Dumas-Johnson without two of its top linebackers options.

Smart also added that Dumas-Johnson has been dealing with a bit of an injury as well that limited him in practice. Yet he still led the team in tackles on Saturday.

“I was really proud of the guys that stepped up there,” Smart said. “Sorey got significant playing time today for the first time not on third down. Rian Davis had to step up and play because we’ve got some dinged-up guys.”

Georgia will play its third straight SEC game next Saturday when it hosts Vanderbilt. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start and the game will be played in Sanford Stadium. After facing Vanderbilt the Bulldogs get a much-needed off week.

