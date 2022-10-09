Kirby Smart updates Kendall Milton, AD Mitchell and other Georgia football injuries following Auburn game
ATHENS — The Bulldogs were a banged-up bunch entering the game against Auburn. As is the case, the Bulldogs sustained a few more bruises during the 42-10 win over the Auburn Tigers.
Georgia lost running back Kendall Milton in the second quarter to a groin injury. He was ruled out for the game almost immediately.
Ladd McConkey led Georgia in receiving on Saturday, catching five passes for 47 yards. It was not a banner day for Georgia in terms of throwing the football. Bennett missed two big throws that should’ve been touchdowns.
On the defensive side, Jalen Carter and Smael Mondon did not play in win. Carter had a knee injury that prevented him from dressing out, while Mondon was held out due to an ankle injury.
Trezmen Marshall also did not play due to a knee injury. That allowed Rian Davis to pick up his first career start. Georgia asked a lot of Jamon Dumas-Johnson without two of its top linebackers options.
Smart also added that Dumas-Johnson has been dealing with a bit of an injury as well that limited him in practice. Yet he still led the team in tackles on Saturday.
“I was really proud of the guys that stepped up there,” Smart said. “Sorey got significant playing time today for the first time not on third down. Rian Davis had to step up and play because we’ve got some dinged-up guys.”
Georgia will play its third straight SEC game next Saturday when it hosts Vanderbilt. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start and the game will be played in Sanford Stadium. After facing Vanderbilt the Bulldogs get a much-needed off week.
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injuries after win over Auburn
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football-Auburn instant observations as Bulldogs turn in 2021 performance in win
- Georgia bullies Auburn 42-10, offense hits stride with ground game
- Kendall Milton out for Auburn game with a groin injury
- Georgia football-Auburn live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 6 game
- Georgia football recruiting: Massive visitor list for Auburn headlined by Roderick Robinson and Damon Wilson officials
- Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 6 game (Oct. 8, 2022)
- Even before Auburn ‘demolish’ comments, Kirby Smart stokes flames of Georgia football-Auburn rivalry
- National media begins to question Georgia football as it preps for Auburn
- Arik Gilbert Georgia practice update, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin sees ‘evolution’ of Brock Bowers
- Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front’
UGA News
- Kirby Smart updates Kendall Milton, AD Mitchell and other Georgia football injuries following Auburn game
- Georgia football-Auburn instant observations as Bulldogs turn in 2021 performance in win
- Kendall Milton out for Auburn game with a groin injury
- Georgia football-Auburn live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 6 game
- Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 6 game (Oct. 8, 2022)