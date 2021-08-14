Georgia football injury and availability update: Receiver ranks thinned out

ATHENS — It’s a safe bet Kirby Smart saw plenty of things in Saturday’s scrimmage that he’ll be anxious to get his team back on the field to fix. But first things first, Smart recognizes he has a tired and beat-up football team that needs every bit of the rest they will be afforded on Saturday night and Sunday.

“We have some injuries,” Smart said after the conclusion of Scrimmage One. “We don’t have all our guys out there; we have a lot of guys injured, all around. “The most important thing for us is to get some rest and heal up.” Georgia has its second and final scrimmage scheduled for next Saturday leading up to the 7:30 p.m. opening game on Sept. 4 against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Bulldogs had several players held out or missing from the scrimmage on Saturday: WR Arik Gilbert (personal issue) RELATED: Arik Gilbert sidelined indefinitely with ‘personal issues’

WR Jermaine Burton (ankle) WR Arian Smith (ankle) WR Kearis Jackson (knee) WR Dominick Blaylock (knee) WR George Pickens (knee) TE John Fitzpatrick (foot)

CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder) CB Derion Kendrick (personal, funeral) OL Owen Condon (unknown) The receiver depth is of particular concern, though Burton, Smith and Jackson are all expected back soon. The depth is an issue on account of five other receivers having transferred out of the program in the last year: • Demetris Robertson (Auburn)

• Tommy Bush (North Texas) • Matt Landers (Toledo) • Makiya Tongue (Oregon State) • Trey Blount (Old Dominion)

