Kirby Smart’s response to winning the SEC East shows how much Georgia football has changed

After walloping Mississippi State on the road on Saturday night and punching Georgia’s fifth trip to the SEC championship game in six seasons, there was no viral moment from Smart.

STARKVILLE, Miss. — When Georgia won the SEC East in 2019, Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrated in the post-game press conference by dropping the iconic “ How ‘Bout them F******g Dawgs” line.

Georgia is averaging over 40.6 points per game on offense and allowing just 11.6 points per game on the defensive side of the ball. This team is an absolute juggernaut at this point in the season, barreling its way through the competition.

The SEC West was also wrapped on Saturday, with LSU punching its ticket back to Atlanta following its 13-10 win over Kentucky. It’s a very different LSU team than the one Georgia saw back in the 2019 SEC Championship Game, which the Tigers won 37-10.

This Georgia team is very clearly on a different level, as Saturday showed. If you expect Smart and this team to already be stressing and looking ahead to that matchup against LSU with games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech still left, you don’t really understand why Georgia has gotten to where it has in the college football hierarchy.

“Why would anybody think that we’re going to talk or even think about them (LSU),” Smart said. “That’s the furthest thing from my thought process. All I can think about is how fast I can get on that plane to get rest so I can ready for Kentucky tomorrow because they (Kentucky) were done at 12.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart brushes off idea of winning SEC championship game

