Kirby Smart’s response to winning the SEC East shows how much Georgia football has changed

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
45
Final
19
Mississippi State
  • Boise State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    3
    Arizona
    34
    Final
    (9) UCLA
    28
    Utah State
    41
    Final
    Hawai'i
    34
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois
  • Western Michigan
    Thurs, 11/17 on ESPNU @1:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    SMU
    Fri, 11/18 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    (16) Tulane
    South Florida
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    Tulsa
    San Diego State
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    New Mexico
  • East Carolina
    25
    Final
    Cincinnati
    27
    Colorado
    17
    Final
    (8) USC
    55
    Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
    (20) Notre Dame
    35
    Final
    Navy
    32
  • SMU
    41
    Final
    South Florida
    23
    Missouri
    24
    Final
    (5) Tennessee
    66
    Oklahoma
    20
    Final
    West Virginia
    23
    Indiana
    14
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    56
  • Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
    Purdue
    31
    Final
    (21) Illinois
    24
    Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Kentucky
    21
    Rutgers
    21
    Final
    Michigan State
    27
  • (7) LSU
    13
    Final
    Arkansas
    10
    (19) Liberty
    33
    Final
    UConn
    36
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    Virginia
    7
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
  • Lamar
    14
    Final
    New Mexico State
    51
    Rice
    10
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    45
    Temple
    36
    Final
    Houston
    43
    UMass
    33
    Final
    Arkansas State
    35
  • Louisiana Tech
    7
    Final
    UTSA
    51
    Army
    9
    Final
    Troy
    10
    North Texas
    21
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Nebraska
    3
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    34
  • Arizona State
    18
    Final
    Washington State
    28
    Miami (FL)
    35
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    14
    Wisconsin
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    24
    Iowa State
    14
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    20
  • Charlotte
    14
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    (10) Alabama
    30
    Final
    (11) Ole Miss
    24
    New Mexico
    3
    Final
    Air Force
    35
    Louisville
    16
    Final
    (12) Clemson
    31
  • Maryland
    0
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    30
    Appalachian State
    21
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Northwestern
    3
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
    (22) UCF
    38
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    31
  • Boston College
    21
    Final
    (17) North Carolina State
    20
    South Carolina
    6
    Final
    Florida
    38
    Texas State
    21
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
    (24) Washington
    37
    Final
    (6) Oregon
    34
  • Kansas
    28
    Final
    Texas Tech
    43
    Wyoming
    14
    Final
    Colorado State
    13
    (23) Kansas State
    31
    Final
    Baylor
    3
    Florida Atlantic
    52
    Final
    Florida International
    7
  • Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    Auburn
    13
    (4) TCU
    17
    Final
    (18) Texas
    10
    Southern Miss
    23
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    26
    (15) North Carolina
    36
    Final
    Wake Forest
    34
  • (25) Florida State
    38
    Final
    Syracuse
    3
    California
    10
    Final
    Oregon State
    38
    Stanford
    7
    Final
    (13) Utah
    42
    San Jose State
    27
    Final
    San Diego State
    43
  • Boise State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    3
    Arizona
    34
    Final
    (9) UCLA
    28
    Utah State
    41
    Final
    Hawai'i
    34
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois

Kirby Smart’s response to winning the SEC East shows how much Georgia football has changed

Georgia football-Kirby Smart-SEC East
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a game against Mississippi State at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (photo by Rob Davis)
Rob Davis
@Kconnorriley
Posted

STARKVILLE, Miss. — When Georgia won the SEC East in 2019, Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrated in the post-game press conference by dropping the iconic “How ‘Bout them F******g Dawgs” line.

After walloping Mississippi State on the road on Saturday night and punching Georgia’s fifth trip to the SEC championship game in six seasons, there was no viral moment from Smart.

Georgia is averaging over 40.6 points per game on offense and allowing just 11.6 points per game on the defensive side of the ball. This team is an absolute juggernaut at this point in the season, barreling its way through the competition.

The SEC West was also wrapped on Saturday, with LSU punching its ticket back to Atlanta following its 13-10 win over Kentucky. It’s a very different LSU team than the one Georgia saw back in the 2019 SEC Championship Game, which the Tigers won 37-10.

This Georgia team is very clearly on a different level, as Saturday showed. If you expect Smart and this team to already be stressing and looking ahead to that matchup against LSU with games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech still left, you don’t really understand why Georgia has gotten to where it has in the college football hierarchy.

“Why would anybody think that we’re going to talk or even think about them (LSU),” Smart said. “That’s the furthest thing from my thought process. All I can think about is how fast I can get on that plane to get rest so I can ready for Kentucky tomorrow because they (Kentucky) were done at 12.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart brushes off idea of winning SEC championship game

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextLadd McConkey shouldn’t surprise anyone after Mississippi State …
Leave a Comment